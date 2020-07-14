12 films are indispensable? for lovers of rock

On the 13th of July, we celebrate the world Day of rock, and to celebrate, the text of the EF has made a selection of what you believe 12 of the films most emblematic of this genre that has changed the history of music in the world:

“Rocketman” (2019) it is the authorized biography of the singer, Elton John. The film won the Oscar for best song. He also won two Golden Globe awards and received four nominations at the british Bafta awards.

“Yesterday” (2019) this is a film by british director Danny Boyle, which tells the story of Jack Malik, a musician who one day wakes up and discovers that the world does not remember The Beatles. In the face of this reality, he decides to move the songs of the English band like them. The result is a fun story, with many references to pop culture. (HBO)

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c-EdfpIRgQU(/embed)

“Blinded by the Light” (2019) the film is inspired by the journalist Sarfraz Manzoor and his love for the music of Bruce Springsteen. The songs of the Boss inspire you to change your whole life, and give him the momentum needed to address some of the parents ultraconservatives and of a society that does not fit you.

The soundtrack is somewhere between the greatest successes of the american artist. (HBO)

“Bohemian Rapsody” (2108) it is the authorized biography by british band Queen on the life of the singer, the singer Freddie Mercury. His protagonist, Rami Malek, has received the Oscar for best actor. The tape was one of the most views this year all over the world.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=01Sn153r9RY(/embed)

“Across The Universe” (2018) it is a musical film set in the decade of the years 60, in which the actors Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld), and Jim Sturgess make a tribute to the Beatles. What begins as research, ends on a musical journey full of nostalgia and experimentation. (HBO)

“Control” (2007) it is a british film about the life of Ian Curtis, the lead singer of the british band of the post-punk of Joy Division, which provides details about the formation of the organization, the reality of the artist and his suicide in 1980, at the age of 23 years. (Amazon Prime Video)

“Rockstar” (2001). The day Chris “Izzy” Cole is a technique of photocopiers, but at night it turns into a big fan and the lead singer of a rock tribute band to Steel Dragon, the band of choice and one of the most recognized in the scene. The film, starring Mark Wahlberg and Jennifer Aniston, is inspired by the life of Tim “The Ripper” Owen, the lead singer of Judas Priest. (HBO)

“Almost Famous” (2000) the tape is the acclaimed director Cameron Crowe tells the reality of the tour of the rock band through the autobiographical story, in which a young journalist, gets the assignment of the famous music magazine Rolling Stone, and he spends the summer following their idols. (Showtime)

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AkqO4tmI36M(/embed)

“High Fidelity” (2000) is the adaptation of the book by british author Nick Hornby. It tells the story of a 20 year old man with social difficulties, who is the owner of a record store on vinyl. Before their failed romance he decides to visit his exnovias, and wanders among the great musical hits of all the failed relationships.(Hulu, Amazon Prime Video)

“The Doors” (1991) it is the film of american director Oliver Stone, who tells the story of the legendary band of rock by means of an adaptation of the book “Riders of The Storm”. The tape was played by Val Kilmer, as a singer and composer, Jim Morrison. (Amazon Prime Video, Kanopy, Popcornflix, Pluto TV, Crackle).

“This is the Spinal Tab” (1980) is a comedy movie by Rob Reiner that follows the fictitious band Spinal Board and has ended up convincing many, including MTV, which was a real documentary based on the success of the british band. (YouTube)

“Tommy” (1975) it is considered the first film about a rock opera, based on the double album of the band the Who. In addition to musical numbers by the band, with an impact on the interpretation of “Acid Queen” by Tina Turner and 2Pinball Wizard” by Elton John. (Amazon Prime Video).

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G4K_9WyQCgA(/embed)