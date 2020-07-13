What more money? Selena Gomez turned to Instagram for this reason

The republic of COLOMBIA. The singer and founder of the group Aterciopelados, Andrea Echeverrishared this on 5 July an invitation to all the followers that are interested in helping people in need. Because of the quarantine, the world economy has been severely affected and many people have lost their jobs, which has meant that a significant part of the population in Colombia will not be able to meet their basic needs.

It is for this reason that Andrea Echeverri decided to be a part of this event alongside other singers who have the same desire: to help those most in need, in these times of crisis. This conscious attitude is not a surprise, since the singer and his band Aterciopelados have always been characterized by the fact of being a group which remains present in his artistic work to the needs of ecological and humanitarian of the environment in which they live.

On the festival…

The project, called the Quarantine Without Hunger, was launched by the company CLEO, which is an institution not-for-profit organization that exists since 2010 in France and Colombia. Before the current problems, the foundation has decided to launch this campaign to raise 5 million pesos to help with the supply of food and goods of first necessity for many colombian homes that have been seriously affected in the course of this season.

The festival has the name “CaribAid” and the presentations will be online from 17 to 20 July. The project will form part singers, colombian, and French, as Pernett, Charles King, Surfer Rosa, among many others. In their publications, Andrea Echeverri tries to encourage all his followers to participate in this much-needed relief to many families who were not able to go to work in order to have what to eat.

Do not miss it!!! Already missing bit for our first music Festival with a humanitarian purpose CaribAid! From a… Posted by CLEO-Consultancy on Humanitarian Action, Saturday, 4 July 2020

For more information, Andrea shares the link where it explains the origin of the company’s CLEO and the main goal of the campaign, in order to be more transparent to their audience. Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to help and to enjoy an amazing concert line-of-Aterciopelados!