Were “beaten” and are not powered workouts

Former gymnasts English, including an olympian, said that they were beaten, left without food and being harassed by trainers.

Catherine Lyonthe former junior world champion of gymnastics, british and european, has maintained that he was intimidated and assaulted by a coach.

In an interview, he said that she was beaten with a stick and, in addition, stated that it did not eat for a week after being told that I was overweight.

Lyons said that the chain of ITV that cried out for him, usually, and that sometimes remains locked up to herself to calm down.

The former gymnast, now, 19 years old, said he had received advice from when he left the sport.

On the other hand, the champion of gymnastics, Lisa Mason, who has competed for Great Britain in the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games, said that he has been abused by 10 years.

Mason said that the abuse included coaches who did reach the limit in training, you should stop until you must bleed the hands.

He also said that the gymnasts were ordered to train with the help of painkillers, while they have been injured.

“Almost we blow it up with Voltarol for 12 years,” said Mason. “Some of my team-mates could not do a training session without them”.

“I was forced to compete with a voltage of the third degree of ankle and a stress fracture in my shin”.

Another ex-gymnast elite told Sky News that one of their coaches, “shot to subdue it”.

“The mental and physical abuse has been completely in the norm. We have been taught to be more afraid of the coach who the abilities that we were looking for and that was the only way to achieve this goal”.

“I will never know if it was possible to be at my level, without stress or if it could have been even better if not presented.”

The charges occur after the release of the film from Netflix, “The athlete”he debuted the 24 of June on the platform.

The film tells the story of a team physician Larry Nassar, who was convicted for sex crimes against hundreds of american athletes from age to age.

More than 500 women and girls said they were abused by Nassar, including olympic medallists Aly Raisman, Simone, Bill, and McKayla Maroney.

