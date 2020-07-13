The playlist to final for the prom at home

I can dance until you drop! Only because it is not possible to celebrate the dance of the end of the year in school does not mean that you can continue to celebrate! ICYMI, we’ve made a step-by-step guide to organizing the best prom virtual home! But no night can be complete without a playlist of awesome. From the latest news of your favorite artists, the relics, could not sing, and all the rest: he still scrolling to find the perfect DJ set for your special evening!1. “Toosie” Slide – Drake2. “Stuck with U” – Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber3. “Rose” – Imanbek Remix – Imanbek4. “Blinding lights” – the week5. “Don’t Say That” – Cat Doja6. “Don’t start now” – Dua Lipa7. “The Dance Of The Monkey” – The Tones And The8. “Supalone” – GOOD, Gus Dapperton9. “Wobble” -V. I. C.10. “The truth hurts” – Use11. “Intentions” – Justin Bieber12. “Without the help” (feat. Drake) – Chris Brown, Drake13. “Seniorita” – Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes14. “I like it” – Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Blavin15. “The Wild” – Megan Te Stallion16. “Finesse” – The Remix – Bruno Mars, Cardi B17. “London” – Young Thug, J. Cole, Travis Scott18. “Sunday best” – Surfaces19. “Live your life” – T. I., Rihanna20. “Juicy” – Cat Doja, Tyga21. “ROXANNE” – Arizona Zervas22. “Tusa” – KAROL G, Nicki Minaj23. “Lucid dream” – the Juice of the WRLD24. “Memories” – Maroon 525. “Slide” – Calvin Harris, Frank Ocean, Migos26. “Oh My God” – Camila Cabello, DaBaby27. “Super Bass” – Nicki Minaj28. “Beautiful” – Akon, Colby O Donis, Kardinal Offishall29. “Piece of heart” – meduza, Goodboys30. “Love Top” – Kygo, Whitney Houston31. “hot girl “bummer” – blackbear32. “Graduation” (Friends Forever) – Vitamin C