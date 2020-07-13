Lucy and the education | FOCUS Magazine

Jorge Garcia Riart

(*) Doctor of Higher Education

“Take a bridge by a fountain” (“Follow her down to a bridge by a fountain”), says part of the lyrics of a classic Beatles song is dedicated to Lucy, probably the mother of John Lennon.

Listening to “Lucy in the sky with diamonds” the researcher Donald Johanson found, in 1974, in Ethiopia, 40% of the bones that they believe belonged to a hominid female who has been baptized with the name of the composition.

Inspired by this finding phenomenal for science, the French director Luc Besson has created, 40 years later, the full house the script of the film “Lucy”, starring Scarlett Johansson and Morgan Freeman.

The plot starts when the young Lucy is used as a mule to carry a a powerful drug ever experienced composed of a substance called CPH4 that is the cause of generation of bones and muscles in a fetus.

An excessive amount of this compound busting inside the body of Lucy, which acquires a superhuman power that has become the use of up to 100% of the capacity of your brain. What happens when you get to that state?

Professor Samuel Norman, in the plot, you don’t have the exact answer, because they never met in reality this phase. But has dared to explain that the solution could be that in the course of millions of years have made of all the living beings on the planet, in order to transmit information.

In an emergency situation, says the hypothesis, all living beings are two possible paths: to adapt or reproduce. Reproduction, in this case, it is a way of passing on information to survive the species. The adaptation is to use the information accumulated until then in order to survive.

Education is not only a model of transmission of knowledge, information value, but also a model of preservation of accumulated knowledge. Education is a channel of understanding, through reason, the quality of life.

As well as the music of the Beatles has given its name to the skeletons found of one of the first humans of the world and its time for a story in the film, there is a connection that endures from generation to generation, that is called knowledge.

With more or less consciousness, what we have done for millions of years, is to transfer to the other congeners of the habits, customs, patterns, practices, rites, knowledge, and cultural, the shield of our species.

Education is the greatest contribution of a man and a woman, during its existence, the continuity of life. It is a bridge towards knowledge. A path that leads to sources of information are inexhaustible.

“And you’re gone Lucy in the sky with diamonds,” which closes the song of Lenon and McCartney. Lucy, the main character of the film, Besson also comes in an ethereal world. However, the skeleton of Lucy, is jealously guarded in the National Museum of Addis Ababa, as the memory of what we were and what we are not already thank you for the education.