Karol G is the artist who has received several nominations in the Premios Juventud 2020 ” AMPrensa.com

Drafting- This week, the Univision network has revealed the full list of nominations for Premios Juventud 2020, which Karol G is in second place as the artist with the most number of nominations, in addition to being the female artist who received the most nominations.

The female artist number 1, KAROL G, returns with his latest release, “Oh, My God!” available all over the world.

Produced by his collaborator of many years, Ovy on the Drums, the release comes after the success of easy Karol G with Nicki Minaj, “Tusa”, that broke all kinds of records and currently is the Latin song most listened to by 2020 in the united States.

It was called from Billboard as, “One of the 50 best songs of the year 2020”. Along with the premiere, Karol G has launched the music video of “Oh, God MI!”, we will raise the temperature at all, just in time for the summer.