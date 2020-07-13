Jeans next: mistakes that you should avoid wearing them

Whether we like it or not, the jeans for the hip they are back. Maybe your return was not the most thunderous of the year, but if girls as Kendall JennerBella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, or Emily Ratajkowski, have decided to take, surely it is a garment to pay attention to, can not prescindas of your beloved pants high-rise, but maybe, at least, contemplate the possibility of giving them the opportunity to low life.

The controversial jeans for the hipcan look very good if you avoid certain errors of style when you wear it. In fact, many of them only require that you extend your view with regard to the use of these pants with other garments, and thus achieve the combinations that can result in a dress winner when you take them with you. Here I tell you what they are.

Choose a size too tight

Choose the size of jeans the right. © Melodie Jeng

This is true in general for any style of pants, but the hip, feel even more uncomfortable if you choose a size too small, also, can be desfavorecedores for your figureby creating volume where there is not perhaps, not only because the shot is too tight. Make sure that the jeans for the hip that you buy not only fits well, but it must be comfortable, otherwise, it is likely that you never put them and stay there, in the closet, waiting to be used.

Avoid the crop top

Takes jeans to the side with the head to find out a little bit of your abdomen. © Gotham

This does not mean that you venture to take a risky crop top like the one Britney Spears wore at the 2000-even if it is your desire, go ahead-. On all top models the moment we have been taught what is the right fit for top shorts jeans with the hip: only for the height of the belly button or slightly above, with a silhouette that is not too tight, rather loose, as is the case with the minicardigans or with the t-shirt truncated, a tank top it can also be a good idea, just remember leave a bit of bare skin to obtain this effect, bust infinite.

Not strapping your blouses or t-shirts

Victoria Beckham gives us lessons on how to wear a white shirt with jeans of your hip. © Raymond Hall

If you believe that to dress with jeans for the hip you can only conjugate with crop topyou are wrong. In contrast with the supermodel above, other prescriptoras style of the previous generations, like Katie Holmes or Victoria Beckhamhave opted to carry out these pants plans that cover the abdomen in its entirety.

In the case of a former member of the Spice Girls, teaches us that, when you take this type of pantsthe classic white shirt are not fajan in the conventional way, but only place one end of the head to the inside of the jeans so without effort.

Use underwear inappropriate

If you take a thong, don’t let that get her out of her jeans. © Streetstyleograph

We know that, in 2000, it was the feeling, but in this return of the jeans for the hipshows the panties that you are using is not part of the trend. Opt for underwear you know that it is going to stay in place during all the time that you use the pants to avoid committing a faux pas.

Forget the importance of the arena

Fold the hem of the jeans of the hip. © Melodie Jeng

Even if these jeans all the attention is on the side, this does not mean that you forget another of the most important parts of a pants: the bottom. The trends we have shown that the obsession with street style is to choose a couple of jeans for the hip silhouette baggy and fold the hem of the excess. It is only a foldand then try not to choose a model that fits too big, or you get an effect not desired.

