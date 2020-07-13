Dies Kelly Preston, actress and wife of John Travolta

Actress Kelly Preston, who has worked in films like Twins and Jerry Maguire, died Sunday, as confirmed by her husband, John Travolta. He was 57 years old.

Travolta confirmed the death of his wife in a voice on Instagram Sunday night. Preston has died after a two-year fight to breast cancer, he said.

With much regret I announce that my beautiful wife, Kelly, has lost his two year battle against breast cancer, said Kelly. He fought a brave fight with the love and the affection of many.

Preston has had a long career in film and television, and occasionally appeared in films with her husband. They had been married 28 years, had three children.

The couple married in a ceremony at midnight in Paris in 1991, when they were expecting their first child, Jett.

Jett Travolta died in January 2009 at the age of 16 years, after suffering an attack at home from a vacation in the Bahamas. The death has brought into court after an ambulance driver and his attorney were accused of trying to extort money from the players, claiming $ 25 million in exchange for not publish sensitive information about the death of his son.

Travolta has testified in a criminal trial that has been deleted and was willing to testify for a second time, but decided to drop the case, highlighting the strong pressure that was hurting the family, justice, and the death of his son.

Both Preston as Travolta is back in action. Preston returned with a role in “the Last Song”, an adaptation of a novel by Nicholas Sparks, starring Miley Cyrus and that would be her future husband, Liam Hemsworth.

Preston and Travolta has had two other children, daughter Ella Bleu, born in 2000, and his son, Benjamin, in 2010.

The Preston met during the filming of the Experts, 1988.

Their last performance together was on the tape of the 2018 Gotti, where Travolta played John Gotti and Preston-the wife of the head of the mafia, Victoria.

The love and life of Kelly will always be remembered”, has written to Travolta in Instagram. I take the time to be with my children, who have lost their mother, so that discúlpennos if we do not know at the time. But, please, know that I feel your affection in the weeks and months to come, while we recovered.

People magazine first reported the death of Preston.