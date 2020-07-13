Demi Lovato returns to see Camp Rock and remember uncomfortable moments | IMPARTIAL

UNITED STATES.- Demi Lovato was published in their stories of Instagram that is back to see the Disney movie “Camp Rock”, which debuted in 2008 and in 2010.

In one of the videos, you can hear the singer, who has starred in the tapes as Eve Torres, and the laughter in the background during the filming of a scene of her and Alyson Stoner.

“It’s crazy when I see this now I see @maddelagarza,” wrote the singer, referring to his half-sister, Madison De La Garza, with whom he has a great physical similarity.

Lovato continued to watch the movie and laughed at herself for her performance in “The amount of strange things that I’ve done in this movie… I can’t,” he wrote.

The original film of Disney Channel, she has also starred with Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas, which was recorded when Lovato and the brothers were still teenagers.

Until now, Camp Rock is the third most-watched movie network of all time.