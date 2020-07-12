Watching: marathon of Will Smith

Why we recommend it? Why is an avalanche of films that were a box-office success led Will Smithan actor that shows his versatility and is far from typecast with a type of character or genre. Is able to touch with drama, and deep, to save the world as a superhero.

The marathon begins with After earth. The people were forced to leave Earth a millennium ago to establish a new home on Nova Prime. General Cypher Raige (will Smith), is head of the family, the most important of Nova Prime. The teenage son of Cypher, Kitai (Jaden Smith), feels enormous pressure to follow in the legendary footsteps of his father, which strained their relationship.

After it is the turn of I am legendanother science-fiction film. A brilliant scientist, manages to survive a plague caused by man, that turns humans into mutants hungry for blood. He wanders alone for the city of New York, calling for other possible survivors, and works to find a cure for the plague using his own blood the immune.

The strip continues with Focus; Masters of the scamwhere Will Smith puts you in the shoes of a veteran, and a swindler. To close the day, you can see the actor in the category of bad guys and superheroes with Hancock and Suicide squad.

Where: Space. When: Sunday, July 12, from 15.30 to 22.

WD