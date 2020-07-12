The uruguayan football could be back on the 1st of August

The National secretary of Sport, Sebastian Bauza said in the program, the Point Penalty of the Channel 10 that the football can be resumed on the 1st of August, after three months of inactivity on the part of the health emergency declared by the coronavirus COVID-19. “The deadline will be the 15th of August, but we are all working for the first,” he said.

Bauza explained that after several meetings it was decided to promote a phase and the 13 will start friendly matches, and “if everything continues to give, hopefully, we can start the weekend of the 1st of August.”

“Yes, all prepared and armed to start the championship,” he said, but he stressed that the main thing is to give a “short walk” and go to see the beginning of the week, especially because there is still “to define which test you are going to” do it”; considering that the aim is not to return to hisopar to all players. Otherwise there was the option of hisopar randomly to players and referees, in order to maintain the guarantee that all the results are negative.

Bauza has said that the first championship game will be the classic and has already had meetings with the Ministry of Interior to start the awareness campaign for the public. “Never played a classic behind closed doors and without the public”, but has recognised that it is necessary to ask the fans that do not care about the immediate vicinity of the stadium and that they see in their homes.



