The best tributes and cover versions of the Beatles

The day of the Beatles. Photo: Getty





From Eduardo Ayala. Every July 10 marks the Day of the Beatles to honor the band’s biggest rock of all time, and for their enjoyment we do a tour of the best tributes and the covers that were made for the quartet, originally from Liverpool.

Before the start of the course, you must remember that the Day of the Beatles is commemorated on the 10th July, as this date was when the british band returned to Liverpool, after a successful tour in the united States.

The Beatles are the band with the most number of versions and covers of artists, not just rock, but the songs of Paul, John, George and Ringo have been re-imagined andn every step that we can imagine.

Tropical Tribute to the Beatles

An example of this is the disk “Tropical Tribute to the Beatles” that is a tribute album to the English band, where the great masters of salsa to interpret the iconic themes of the quartet of Liverpool, as Celia Cruz, Oscar D ‘ leon, Tito Puente, Cheo Feliciano, Domingo Quiñones and many others.

Easy star’s Lonely Hearts Dub Band

The new york collective, Easy Star All-Stars is a full review of the iconic Beatles ‘ album “Sgt. pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” with a refined and sophisticated mixes of dub and reggae.

The Album “Green”

As you walk on the waves of reggae, the musicians and singers, the most important of the Latin american scene of this rhythm together to make a tribute cd to the Beatles, the album counts with the participation of Mimi Maura Fidel Nadal, anti-Doping, Gondwana and many others.

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, The Symphonic Beatles

The influence of the English band has filled not only in the stadiums and in bars, but the concert halls of the world’s most exclusive, such as the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, a symphony orchestra, the british headquarters in London, which has devoted several shows to pay homage to the creations of the children of Liverpool, but not only, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra played the works of Paul, John, George and Ringo, but the symphony orchestra and the philharmonic all over the world have joined the beatlemanía.

Goodbye to the Beatles Band Plastic Tepetlixpa

But at the end of the 1960s, when the Beatles separated, the musicians of the town of Tepetlixpa, state of Mexico, has recorded an album titled “Goodbye to the Beatles”that includes a Strip of Plastic Tepetlixpa, secure the songs of the band like never imagined to hear them.

Love (Cirque du Soleil)

Cirque du Soleil has created a show incredibly magical based on the music of the Beatles entitled “Love” this work not only highlights the theatrical production, but the album of the exhibition this is a remix of the most famous songs of the band and has no waste.

In the whole Universe

“Across the Universe” is a musical film inspired by the Beatlesit is a jewel, not only the performance of Evan Rachel Wood and Jim Sturgess, but the soundtrack, with the participation of Joe Cocker, U2 and Jeff Beck, among others.

Yesterday

“Yesterday” is a movie by Danny Boyle this is the premise of what would have happened if, suddenly, humanity will forget the Beatles and a musician, at least come to remember the songs, and then succeed at the global level singing such beautiful compositions as if it were their own.

Vials and Blitos

Already pilon quoted the co trail honorable mentions to two animated series before the Simpsons with the chapter “The fourth of Homer” that makes for a great and fun tribute to the Beatles when he formed a quartet with Apu, principal Skinner and chief Gorgory, which has replaced by Barney, but the band broke up for the fault of an enigmatic japanese artist; the episode with the participation of George Harrison.

And lastly, we remember andl chapter of the Powerpuff Girls where the greatest villains of the Saltadilla join to form a criminal group called Blitosthe episode is filled with every second of reference of the quartet of Liverpool with every subtlety and fun.

