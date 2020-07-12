The best tributes and cover versions of the Beatles

From Eduardo Ayala. Every July 10 marks the Day of the Beatles to honor the band’s biggest rock of all time, and for their enjoyment we do a tour of the best tributes and the covers that were made for the quartet, originally from Liverpool.

Before the start of the course, you must remember that the Day of the Beatles is commemorated on the 10th July, as this date was when the british band returned to Liverpool, after a successful tour in the united States.

The Beatles are the band with the most number of versions and covers of artists, not just rock, but the songs of Paul, John, George and Ringo have been re-imagined andn every step that we can imagine.

Tropical Tribute to the Beatles

An example of this is the disk “Tropical Tribute to the Beatles” that is a tribute album to the English band, where the great masters of salsa to interpret the iconic themes of the quartet of Liverpool, as Celia Cruz, Oscar D ‘ leon, Tito Puente, Cheo Feliciano, Domingo Quiñones and many others.