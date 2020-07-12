Sophie Turner dazzles with his appearance in the final stretch of pregnancy – People

It is not a secret that Sophie Turner has decided to take the early months of pregnancy, in absolute privacybut (fortunately) the actress has left to see in the final stretch of this important moment of your life. The best thing of all? The aspect of motherhood, which has given us the wife of Joe Jonas this summer.

The legendary Sansa Stark, he has shown his advanced status in a variety of styles, comfortable and perfect for the season of sun dresses in the style of ‘bump’ in pastel colors; t-shirt oversize for the dress; crop top with leggings with a high waistline or midi skirts tight.

And even if we do not have yet clear when it will come to the world the long-awaited child Jonas-Turner (everything seems to be in the next few weeks), what is certain is that Sophie Turner is a fashion muse for women who are pregnant.

These are a few looks that may inspire you: