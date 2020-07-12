Rihanna announces his retirement from music and how to make the competition with Kylie Jenner?

The city of mexico.- The singer, Rihannaannounced is retirement by means of the social networkto devote himself full-time to makeup in the industry.

And it is that the interpreter has been kept away from the scenario to make your debut in the world of business, with its line of makeup and fashion.

After being informed of the news, some fans have applauded their courage, however, many argue that it would be better for you to take your disc goodbye.

It is worth mentioning that from 2005 to date, he has released five albums, the most recent is “Anti”, which was released in the year 2016.

