The suspicion of a possible relationship between Neymar Jr., and the ex-Maluma after the photo session for the magazine

By
Soniya Gupta
-
0


Neymar Jr and the model Natalia Barulich they called the attention of their followers on social networks, after that it is the shared part of the behind the scenes of a photo shoot I held for a magazine.

The way in which both behaved raised the question of a possible romantic relationship, without it there is already.

It should be noted that Barulich it is the former of reguetonero Maluma, with which he was very happy; however, it seems that his face is different, with the brazilian star.

Because she looks more happy with Neymar that with Maluma… good for herhe said a web user, even if there are those who doubt that the pair to be a success.

Yes, of course , with Neymar is not going to last even half that hard with Maluma.

The Digital Writing Herald Mexico

lhp

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here