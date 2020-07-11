The suspicion of a possible relationship between Neymar Jr., and the ex-Maluma after the photo session for the magazine

Neymar Jr and the model Natalia Barulich they called the attention of their followers on social networks, after that it is the shared part of the behind the scenes of a photo shoot I held for a magazine.

The way in which both behaved raised the question of a possible romantic relationship, without it there is already.

It should be noted that Barulich it is the former of reguetonero Maluma, with which he was very happy; however, it seems that his face is different, with the brazilian star.

“Because she looks more happy with Neymar that with Maluma… good for her”he said a web user, even if there are those who doubt that the “pair” to be a success.

“Yes, of course , with Neymar is not going to last even half that hard with Maluma”.

