The Princess Bride, the Remake of the Scene, starring a cast of A-List

Last year, we heard rumors that Hollywood was thinking of tackling a The princess bride redo. Frankly, it seemed like a bad idea, because the 1987 film by Rob Reiner is able to achieve a perfect balance of tones, and it seemed unlikely that a new version is able to recover their spirit, and, above all, without the original writer William Goldman on board (Goldman died in 2018 .) Then, a couple of weeks ago, Jason Reitman (Juno, Ghostbusters: Afterlife) has announced that it has recruited a cast list for a remake of the Princess Bride for Quibi that was filmed in the courtyard of all during the quarantine, coronavirus, to help raise funds for the charity organization World Central Kitchen. How could anyone be angry at this?

Now Quibi has released an extended clip of the home version of the film on YouTube, so keep scrolling to see an all-star cast to re-create the memorable struggle of swords, the movie, the confrontation with the Man in Black with Fezzik and the hilarious battle of wits.

The princess bride remade the scene

I am a great admirer of the novel by William Goldman, which has some interesting elements of the background story for Fezzik and Inigo Montoya, as in the film adaptation of Reiner, and I am one of those people who was a little disturbed by the idea that this film could be remade . (In comparison with everything that is happening in the world at this time, it is difficult to be angry at, really, for something so insignificant. But even so, the idea was a bit annoying). But damn, this new version of the house, the courtyard is charming as hell and simply lovely. It is exactly the kind of momentary distraction from the horrors of the world that I needed.

Reitman clearly has a great love for The princess bride, because this is not the first time working with this material. In 2011, he performed in a live reading of the script of Goldman that made Paul Rudd has played the role of Westley / The Man in Black, and Mindy Kaling as Buttercup. Patton Oswalt played Vizzini in the reading live like you do here, bringing the same energy and manic for the role that has made almost a decade ago.

If you’re wondering who were the cast members in this scene, here is part of the cast list directly from the Quibi:

Jack Black – Westley

Diego Luna – Inigo Montoya

Kaitlyn Dever – Westley

Finn Wolfhard – Inigo Montoya

King Bach – Vizzini

Dave Bautista – Fezzik

David Spade – Westley

Tom Lennon – Prince Humperdink

Oliver Lennon – Roar

Patton Oswalt – Vizzini

Jon Hamm – Westley

Interesting posts around the Web: