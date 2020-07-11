The most eccentric of the stars in the filming

George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Tom Cruise, among others, have a number of requests at the time of the signing of a contract to take part in a film Source: File

Water bottles of a French brand, to be built at the side of their camper for a basketball court, a spa tub, and a private garden, these are just a few of the

requests that had big stars of Hollywood

before signing the contracts and add to any project

. From Julia Roberts, George Clooney, going from Jack Nicholson and Tom Cruise

watch that the orders did these actors have to accept to begin work.

George Clooney, the comfortable


george clooney
george clooney Source: AP

More than a hundred thousand dollars, paid responsible

Gravity

for the co-star of the movie (with Sandra Bullock) is heard on the set as in his home. Clooney has asked for the installation

a basketball court, a hot tub, a garden and a private beach cabana

next to their camper. The producers of the film directed by Alfonso Cuarón, rentabilizaron investment notching up seven Oscar awards.

Julia Roberts and the water


Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts Source: AFP

The winner of the Oscar for

Erin Brockovich

you need to find in his dressing room for

15 litres

in bottles with the brand of

water French

Evian, regardless of the place of the world in which to shoot the film. Please this request, the manufacturer may be forced to pay the interpreter of a financial penalty of up to six digits.

Robin Williams, in solidarity


Of solidarity. Robin Williams has had a couple of orders of very special before starting a project.
Of solidarity. Robin Williams has had a couple of orders of very special before starting a project. Source: EFE

A few days after

his death in the month of August 2014

a television producer, presented

the generous provision that the humorist required

before agreeing to participate in any event or a movie: “The company that would like to should hire a number of homeless people and offer them a job.” Williams played one of the most unforgettable get away from the fiction

The fisherman of illusions,

Terry Gilliam’s.

Jack Nicholson and his love for the Lakers


Jack Nicholson
Jack Nicholson Source: File

The Los Angeles Lakers

I was the great love of

Jack Nicholson

and in every one of them filming the interpreter has argued that

you can go to every game

as a local of the basketball team (his place in the first row is an icon of the NBA). In addition, forbade any member of the technical team put on display the clothing with the logo of your biggest rival out-of-flatness of the league: the Boston Celtics.

Jennifer Lawrence and her rather “happy”


Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Credit: shutterstock

This was the question emotional of the shot

the thriller Mother!

Darren Aronofsky, who

Jennifer Lawrence

he asked for a place to release all the tension accumulated in front of the camera. The Oscar winner has had what she describes as

“a tent Kardashian”

the who came in during breaks to see episodes of the reality show starring the clan. “A happy place”, he added.

Johnny Depp, the desmemoriado


Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp Source: File

The exrepresentantes the actor has revealed that, during the recording of the last film of the franchise

Pirates of the Caribbean

,

the revenge of Salazar

,

Johnny Depp has requested the hiring of a sound engineer

for that he was acting through a small hearing aid the dialogue of Jack Sparrow and not have to memorize their sentences. This indiscriminate use of the pointers from Depp seems to be a common practice in his career for years.

Will Smith and his trailer giant


Will Smith
Will Smith Source: AFP

The constant complaints of the neighbors of Soho forced the authorities of New York to withdraw the

gigantic trailer

installed for the convenience of

Will Smith

during the filming of the third chapter of the saga of

The men in Black

.

The vehicle, of two floors, of 120 sqm

is valued at more than a million euros and up to a gym. To make matters worse, the private apartment of Will Smith it was only a couple of blocks from the recording.

Uma Thurman and her power of veto


Uma Thurman
Uma Thurman Credit: shutterstock

Even if the film never came to be filmed, the contract that binds them to the actress

Pulp Fiction

with the film adaptation of the novel

Eloise in Paris

there has been a dispute for the depth of the same.

Uma Thurman

reserved the right of veto over the director, writer, and delivery of the project

a dressing room, luxury, three mobile phones and a 50% discount on dresses and wigs they had to wear during filming.

Tom Cruise and the underwear


Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise Source: AFP

An anonymous source has told us in 2013 the tabloid Daily Star that the protagonist of

Mission Impossible

known to dispense with the double action in a multitude of outlets, has a concrete request before attempting to make the scenes more complicated.

Tom Cruise

required to have available the various articles of underwear, very comfortable, to be able to run with total freedom of movement, of action more demanding.

