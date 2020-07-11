The most eccentric of the stars in the filming



George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Tom Cruise, among others, have a number of requests at the time of the signing of a contract to take part in a film Source: File



Water bottles of a French brand, to be built at the side of their camper for a basketball court, a spa tub, and a private garden, these are just a few of the

requests that had big stars of Hollywood



before signing the contracts and add to any project

. From Julia Roberts, George Clooney, going from Jack Nicholson and Tom Cruise



watch that the orders did these actors have to accept to begin work.

George Clooney, the comfortable





george clooney Source: AP



More than a hundred thousand dollars, paid responsible

Gravity



for the co-star of the movie (with Sandra Bullock) is heard on the set as in his home. Clooney has asked for the installation

a basketball court, a hot tub, a garden and a private beach cabana



next to their camper. The producers of the film directed by Alfonso Cuarón, rentabilizaron investment notching up seven Oscar awards.

Julia Roberts and the water





Julia Roberts Source: AFP



The winner of the Oscar for

Erin Brockovich



you need to find in his dressing room for

15 litres



in bottles with the brand of

water French



Evian, regardless of the place of the world in which to shoot the film. Please this request, the manufacturer may be forced to pay the interpreter of a financial penalty of up to six digits.

Robin Williams, in solidarity





Of solidarity. Robin Williams has had a couple of orders of very special before starting a project. Source: EFE



A few days after

his death in the month of August 2014



a television producer, presented

the generous provision that the humorist required



before agreeing to participate in any event or a movie: “The company that would like to should hire a number of homeless people and offer them a job.” Williams played one of the most unforgettable get away from the fiction

The fisherman of illusions,



Terry Gilliam’s.

Jack Nicholson and his love for the Lakers





Jack Nicholson Source: File



The Los Angeles Lakers



I was the great love of

Jack Nicholson



and in every one of them filming the interpreter has argued that

you can go to every game



as a local of the basketball team (his place in the first row is an icon of the NBA). In addition, forbade any member of the technical team put on display the clothing with the logo of your biggest rival out-of-flatness of the league: the Boston Celtics.

Jennifer Lawrence and her rather “happy”





Jennifer Lawrence Credit: shutterstock



This was the question emotional of the shot

the thriller Mother!



Darren Aronofsky, who

Jennifer Lawrence



he asked for a place to release all the tension accumulated in front of the camera. The Oscar winner has had what she describes as

“a tent Kardashian”



the who came in during breaks to see episodes of the reality show starring the clan. “A happy place”, he added.

Johnny Depp, the desmemoriado





Johnny Depp Source: File



The exrepresentantes the actor has revealed that, during the recording of the last film of the franchise

Pirates of the Caribbean



,

the revenge of Salazar



,

Johnny Depp has requested the hiring of a sound engineer



for that he was acting through a small hearing aid the dialogue of Jack Sparrow and not have to memorize their sentences. This indiscriminate use of the pointers from Depp seems to be a common practice in his career for years.

Will Smith and his trailer giant





Will Smith Source: AFP



The constant complaints of the neighbors of Soho forced the authorities of New York to withdraw the

gigantic trailer



installed for the convenience of

Will Smith



during the filming of the third chapter of the saga of

The men in Black



.

The vehicle, of two floors, of 120 sqm



is valued at more than a million euros and up to a gym. To make matters worse, the private apartment of Will Smith it was only a couple of blocks from the recording.

Uma Thurman and her power of veto





Uma Thurman Credit: shutterstock



Even if the film never came to be filmed, the contract that binds them to the actress

Pulp Fiction



with the film adaptation of the novel

Eloise in Paris



there has been a dispute for the depth of the same.

Uma Thurman



reserved the right of veto over the director, writer, and delivery of the project



a dressing room, luxury, three mobile phones and a 50% discount on dresses and wigs they had to wear during filming.

Tom Cruise and the underwear





Tom Cruise Source: AFP



An anonymous source has told us in 2013 the tabloid Daily Star that the protagonist of

Mission Impossible



known to dispense with the double action in a multitude of outlets, has a concrete request before attempting to make the scenes more complicated.

Tom Cruise



required to have available the various articles of underwear, very comfortable, to be able to run with total freedom of movement, of action more demanding.