Shakira is in addition to the Overall Objective. United for our future” in support of the fight against the Covid-19 – the NEWSPAPER of CUBAN

The event aims to collect funds for a universal vaccine against the pandemic reaching all corners of the world

The colombian singer Shakira, with Coldplay, Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus, among other celebrities, will participate in a virtual concert and solidarity on the 27th of June to support the creation of a universal vaccine against the coronavirus.

“Global citizens around the world are asking the world leaders to help put an end to the Covid-19 to encourage the user to commit the billions of dollars needed to provide tests, treatments and vaccines to all people, everywhere. We are in need of health, equity, and global justice,” he said in a press release, Shakira.

In the virtual event will feature, in addition to Usher, Jennifer Hudson, J Calvin, Chloe x Halle, Yemi Alade, and Christine and the Queens, with the aim to collect funds for a universal vaccine against the epidemic, treatments, and diagnostic tests that can reach all corners of the world.

The new campaign, called ‘Global Objective. “United for our future” (General Objective. United for our future), is the continuation of the fundraising event is sponsored by the EC on may 4, which takes collected already 9.844 million euros, of which 6,500 million euros coming from countries or EU bodies.

“We ask the leaders of the world to combat the disproportionate impact that COVID-19 is in marginalised communities to commit funds to develop and provide tests, treatments, and therapies”, has also said the singer Miley Cyrus.

“Artists have the power to inspire change. They use their talents to serve great causes,” he said in a statement the president of the EC, Ursula von der Leyen, for the purpose of this concert.

The show can be seen through RTVE, Canal +, ARD, Bell Media, CBC, NBC, the Globe, or Fuji TV, among other platforms, as well as through Twitter, Facebook, Youtube and the website of the Commission Adr.