Rihanna ensures that retires from music – Music and Books – Culture

you have created your account at the TIME. Know and customize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your e-mail, and if it’s not in your junk mail folder.
There is uncertainty about the musical career of the artist from Barbados. Why the leaves?
Rihanna has created a company of cosmetics and beauty products, called Fenty Cosmetics
The validation of the Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
From:
Culture
July 10, 2020 , 04:14 pm.
After positioning themselves with songs like Umbrella, Diamonds, Rude Boy, We Found Love, the singer has confirmed that it will stop making music for an indefinite period of time.
The reason: I do not want to disappoint their followers. Sources close to the artist say that is not “inspired” to produce an album or write new topics.
By the end of last year, it was discovered that the artist was working on a new album, but who had discontinued their music work to devote himself to his business activities: fashion, cosmetics, beauty products and with your company Fenty Cosmetics.
Of course, the confirmation that Riri, as it is affectionately called in the middle of Rihanna, away indefinitely from the music scene fell very ill among her fans, who have regretted the decision.
CULTURE
On Twitter: @CulturaET
Download the app Now
News of Colombia and the world: for you to Customize, discover and learn.
READ MORE
It continues to drop
to find more content
You came to limit content of the month
Get the most of the content of THE DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know you like to be always informed.
Create an account and you will be able to enjoy:
- Access to the newsletter with the best news of today.
- Comment the news that matters to you.
- Save your favorite articles.
Create an account and you will be able to enjoy our content from any device.