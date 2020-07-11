Rihanna ensures that retires from music – Music and Books – Culture

After positioning themselves with songs like Umbrella, Diamonds, Rude Boy, We Found Love, the singer has confirmed that it will stop making music for an indefinite period of time.

The reason: I do not want to disappoint their followers. Sources close to the artist say that is not “inspired” to produce an album or write new topics.

By the end of last year, it was discovered that the artist was working on a new album, but who had discontinued their music work to devote himself to his business activities: fashion, cosmetics, beauty products and with your company Fenty Cosmetics.

Of course, the confirmation that Riri, as it is affectionately called in the middle of Rihanna, away indefinitely from the music scene fell very ill among her fans, who have regretted the decision.

CULTURE

On Twitter: @CulturaET