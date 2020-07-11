Hemsworth will give life to Hulk Hogan, El Siglo de Torreón

– Chris Hemsworth will be the protagonist of a biographical film inspired by the ex-wrestler Hulk Hogan, in which you’ll have to exercise to get the figure of a member of the Hall of Fame of the WWE.

In an interview with “Total Film”, the australian actor revealed that the exercise will be a test of the most difficult that has made the play Thor.

“The film will be a very funny project. As imagine, the preparation for the paper will be a crazy physical. I have to have a format that I have ever had, even greater than that of Thor”.

The star of Men in Black mentioned that your training offers to learn more about the wrestling, in addition to adding the features that have made it famous for Hogan in the ring.

“I also need to immerse myself in the world of professional wrestling, I really want to do. It will be very fun to watch, I’m going to be blonde, probably bald and have a mustache”.

The native of Melbourne, said that at the beginning we thought that it would be a series because of the many stories that lived for Hogan.

“There were a couple of different ideas on the part of his life that count, so we talked about what could be and what I thought I could be.

“Fortunately, I grabbed a couple of ideas, and the screenplay is being written”.

It was February of 2019, when it was announced that Hemsworth would be the one chosen to give life to Terry Gene Bollea, the real name of the wrestler.

The film will be directed by Todd Phillips and will be broadcast through Netflix, even if it is not been revealed to date.

Also known as Hollywood Hogan enjoyed a great reputation in the era of the 80’s, to the point of being the protagonist of the event stars of the Wwe in eight of the first nine editions of the event.

Christopher Hemsworth was born August 11th, 1983 in the city of Melbourne (Australia), the son of Craig Hemsworth, the director of social services, and Leonie van Os, a professor of English. It is the second of three siblings; she has an older brother and a minor one, even the actors Luke Hemsworth and Liam Hemsworth, respectively. The origins of the Dutch and irish from his mother’s side, and English and German, and his father. He was raised in the greater part of his childhood in Melbourne, and spent his teenage years in Bulman.

He attended Heathmont College.