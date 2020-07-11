Chris Evans was caught leaving the same hotel as Lily James and speculates that they could spend the night together [FOTOS]

Actor Chris Evans and Lily James they were caught leaving the same hotel, and it is said that they can be together. According to Page Six, Chris and Lily arrived at the hotel after one in the morning, but arrived in different taxi. | Source: Spread



According to the newspaper “Daily Mail”, Chris Evans has been captured to enjoy the evening with Lily James in Marco Clubat the Mayfair. Then, I went to the hotel where he was staying with the actor.

According to the information Page Sixthe Captain America star and Lily arrived at the hotel after one in the morning, but arrived in different taxi. What they have spent the night together? Only time will tell.





Lily, James, and Chris Evans in London.

As preparation for the “Little Shop of Horrors” (2021)?

Or Do…?#ChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/4G2zu6BKBh — Ernesto Pastrana (@PastranaTweet) 6 July 2020

Recently, there have been rumors that Lily James he has had a love affair with the actor Matt Smithit is more according to the magazine The Sun this couple went for five years and it ended because of the difficulty of times in either.

For his part, Chris Evans had been declared totally single, in a recent interview, it is often said that he spent his quarantine only with his dog, and that yes, I really wanted to get married and have children.