Animation, drama, action and comedy to enjoy in Cinepolis Klic, and the function to continue

Because the movie is liked at home, Cinepolis, is to invite all to see the best previews, as well as classic productions, through Cinepolis Klic, who invites us to the function to continue from home; where, in addition to movies, you will also find shows, sports and special programming for children and infants among the many options.

Cinepolis Klic offers a variety of payment methods including Cards Cinecash of Cinepolis or Card Club Cinepolis, you can also pay with any major credit card or debit card Visa or MasterCard, another option is the one with the points of Cinepolis Club or through a PayPal account. If you prefer to pay in cash, an option is to buy sheets of coupons in the convenience stores. The procedure is easy, go to www.cinepolisklic.com where are some of the best content and a wide portfolio of films from different years, both at national and international level, do not miss the award-winning and box-office hits.

Their catalogue of films

Committed to entertain its audience, the theater chain would like to remember to their lovers, who will enjoy a wide range of film productions from the house, where the suspense, the action, the tape has a lively, family, sci-fi, horror, adventure, and music, among other genres, will be present in the comfort of your home.

Just to mention some of the tapes we found: Cindy La Regia, united States, Jojo Rabbit, Birds of prey, little women, The scandal, in Search of justice, Charlie’s Angels, Spies, hidden, Last Christmas, silent, ironic, and Terminator: the Target is hidden, Sorrow and Glory, The reason to be with you, But, Hellboy, Crime, dark, Playing with fire, Frozen 2, Fast and Furious 7, The lion king, Jurassic World, Avengers: Infinity War, Star Wars: Episode VII-The awakening of the force, the Avengers: the Final game, Maleficent, the Pain of evil, A place of silence, of Spider-Man: Far from home, Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker, once in Hollywood.

Some of the recommendations

Aladdín the fantasy in real action in 128 minutes. Directed by Guy Ritchie and the screenplay by John August, the film is starring Will Smith as the great Genius, Mena Massoud as Aladdín, unfortunate but charming young road and Naomi Scott is the Princess Jasmín, beautiful and determined daughter of the Sultan. The story of love, imagination and courage, we will also see Jafar the powerful sorcerer; the Sultan worried about the future of her daughter, Dahlia’s best friend and confidant of the Princess Jasmín; the beautiful and arrogant pretender Prince Anders, and Hakim right of Jafar and the captain of the guards of the palace.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lU_JXyQ338M(/embed)

Godzilla II: king of the monsters action 132 minutes. The story tells of the heroic efforts of the agency criptozoológica, the Monarch, whose members are facing a legion of giant monsters, including the powerful Godzilla, who will face Mothra, Roll and the ultimate nemesis with three heads, King in the Battle. In the moment in which these ancient super-species that were thought to be only a myth resurface, they will fight for supremacy and put the existence of the human species in danger. The Act Of Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, Millie Bobby Brown. Directed By Michael Dougherty.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pQ1jYYOToUQ(/embed)

As a guy of the people comedy 121 minutes. After being planted the day of his wedding, Diego (José Ma. De Tavira) is shattered and goes to live the most beautiful day of his life, to the worst moment of his existence. His cousins, Julian (Martin Altomaro) and Miguel (Ricardo Polanco), you will not allow Diego to fall and make a trip to forget and have fun in Puerto Vallarta. C’, Diego is reunited with Martina (Regina Blandon), his first love. Directed By Joe Rendón.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eo9h0FWOwF0(/embed)

Escape Room: No output psychological thriller (100 minutes). Tells the story of six strangers who found themselves in circumstances beyond their control and they must use their intelligence to find the clues and riddles, or die. Act Deborah Ann Woll, Logan Miller, Taylor Russell. Directed By Adam Robitel.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TghZEB2kfjM(/embed)

The Favorite, drama 119 minutes. At the beginning of the EIGHTEENTH century, England is at war with France. However, the race of the ducks and the assumption of pineapple are high. A fragile queen Anne (Olivia Colman) takes the throne and her friend Lady Sarah (Rachel Weisz) governs the country in his place, while attending the precarious state of health, and the volatile temperament of Anne. When you reach a new maid, Abigail (Emma Stone) in order to change things. Directed By Yorgos Lanthimos.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ciX0L-1clg(/embed)

Sonic the movie, animation and comedy in 99 minutes. Based on the video game of Sega is famous all over the world, the film shows the adventures of Sonic in the Ground, next to Tom Wachowski your new best friend. Between the two they should try to stop the evil Dr. Robotnik wants to capture Sonic to use his immense powers and conquer the world. The Act Of Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Luisito Comunica. Directed By Jeff Fowler.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xb3E8eWZ1mk(/embed)