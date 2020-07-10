The powerful message of Angelina Jolie for women

Angelina Jolie works to ‘educate’ women about their potential and spoke of the obstacles that traditionally female.

Actress Angelina Jolie has involved this week, through the new technologies of the digital era, of course, in one of the many conferences organized by the National Democratic Institute of the united States to discuss on various topics related to personal and professional growth of women.

Interesting conversation that has remained with the exsecretaria of state, Madeleine Albright, moderated by Mika Brzezinski, the interpreter spoke of the obstacles, of all sorts and conditions, that have traditionally addressed the women at a time to cultivate their talent and their concerns professional.

These factors have contributed significantly to that, in some cases, the females are not aware of its potential, a situation that Angelina wants to delete based on education, awareness and, of course, eliminating once and for all, and to all of those air conditioners that have been consolidated with this problem for centuries.

“Women contribute a lot to the society, the more so that the credit they receive for it. There are protective by nature, very tied to the community, even strong, intelligent. So what is it that keeps us always a step behind? When we talk about value, I think that is a concept that we need to reflect more often. Because there are so many women who still do not know its true value?”, was an artist in a moment of his speech.

The fact that women have traditionally been undervalued, if not despised, and humiliated by the prevailing male chauvinism, was no doubt a heavy load with a strong impact on their self-esteem and confidence in their own ability.

“Is that everything that we have done in the course of the centuries… The violations and the impunity of those who commit them, the domestic violence and the way in which these practices were historically justified… The question remains valid: why it is wrong? Why not punish adequately those who hurt us?”, he has explained.

