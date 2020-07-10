Standard Palafox boasts of his ability with the ball in another video of Tik Tok

Norma Palafox went viral during the quarantine period. The player Chivas of Guadalajara woman has jumped to the fore in the wake of all the videos that have been published during the period of confinement, in fact, the mexican is the second player in the world, with more followers on digital platformsbehind only the goalkeeper american Alex Morgan.

The last of Palafox refers to his ability with the ball. Much has been said that the player has lost the focus after the publication of photos and video where it shows a facet outside of his office; however, in this new video for Tik Tok boasts of his ‘magic’ with the ball.

“I got emotional, of the heart, if you’ve noticed”, this is the title that gives the player the video that has already more than 32 thousand “likes” and 400 comments. Many have felt that his latest publications are a response to all the criticism he received from some of those who consider themselves to be “distracted” prepare the Flock for the next Opening 2020.

The campus Chivas women, it is necessary to refine the last details to start with the preparation for the Opening 2020 of the Liga MX Womenwhere will try to improve what we did last year when they said goodbye to the quarter-finals.