Lose weight with these toast-healthy breakfast

The bread and the carbohydrates in general, food is the most controversial when you talk about diets for lose weight. The reason is that, while experts tend to remove from the plans of lose weight, each time that there are versions more healthy yes, you can enjoy a good slice without problems. A good example is this recipe based on corn, barley and turmericmuch more satisfying that the traditional mass and with the property to make the tan last longer nice. Yes, as there are healthy ways to eat carbs, as the fruitit is best to book for breakfast. The good news is that there is a toast is low in calories to start the day with a lot of energy. Uncover the dish with the approval of nutritionists that can help you stay in shape this summer.



Harley Pasternak is an expert in nutrition and fitness with clients such as Lady Gaga or Ariana Grande and Katy Perry, and she shares many healthy recipes through their networks. The specialist does not believe in strict diets, but to find healthy alternatives to the foods that you likelike this French toast with three ingredients that you can enjoy every morning. And it is that, to ask Dr. Paula Red which foods are “forbidden” to lose weight, the expert told us that “we must avoid, obviously, all the foods with high calorie, high glycemic index, ultraprocesados, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, bread, the bakery…”, a recommendation that with the exception of the slices healthy Pasternak.



Cinnamon bread with raisins, egg whites and red fruits (or the fruit that you like more): the 3 ingredients with the expert who prepares the toast for breakfast. This type of bread is made from wheat flour and spices with properties termogenéticas, which means that increases the temperature of the body when it is digested, and you get to burn fat more efficiently even hours after you have consumed. Harley explains that 100 grams of these toasts and then add only 80 calories, an amount of energy much lower than the 265, which contains the white bread traditional. What could be better? It is a recipe suitable for beginners.



To start, just need to put a couple of drops of oil over medium heat in a frying pan and then add the slices of bread. After, add the cream, the egg white to cover the entire surface of the pan, and wait for both sides to get a golden hue. As a final step, place the toast on a plate and red berries on top. To top it off, the expert says “you can add the amount of egg whites that you prefer in this recipe. It is a source of protein, amazing to start the day.” In the words of Pasternak, the result is a breakfast with less sugar, less calories and more proteins than the traditional French toast.