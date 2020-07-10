Lana del Rey will publish his first book of poetry in the month of September

Los Angeles (USA), 9 July (EFE).- The singer and american singer-songwriter Lana del Rey the public on the 29th of September, his literary debut “Purple Bent Backwards Over the Grass”, a book of poems accompanying the drive where you would recite the verses with the music.

While the print edition of the book and physical copies of the disc will not come until the end of the summer, fans will be able to listen to the poems in audio from July 28 through the internet, said the artist this Thursday in their social networks.

“I have been writing poems during the course of the last few years, and are happy to share with you,” said the author of “Video Games” in a video recorded in Los Angeles.

All profits from the sale will go to the Navajo Water Project, a charitable organization that benefits the indigenous communities of New Mexico, Utah and Arizona, said The King, whose name is Elizabeth Woolridge Grant.

As previously announced, “Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass” will be an album of “spoken word” (more recited than singing), and will take up the baton of “Norman Fucking Rockwell” (2019), their sixth studio album in 7 years that has managed a Grammy nomination and appeared on the list of the best works of the year.

“Lana Del Rey is an artist that defined the era. She is a creator of myths and a visionary auteur who is able to express and create the environment for a cultural moment, ” said Stuart Roberts, editor-in-chief of Simon & Schuster.

Recently, the King is the protagonist of a controversy with a letter in which he warned against those who accuse her of “glamourizar abuse” and compared the reception that you have your letters with the other singers success.

“Doja Cat, Ariana Grande), Camila (Hair), Thistle, B, Kehlani, Nicki Minaj and Beyonce have had number 1 is the song of being sexy, barefoot, fuck, idiot…” he said in a message titled “demand for culture”.

“I can go back to singing about relationships that are not perfect, dance for money, or any thing that you want to without being crucified, or being told that I’m ‘glamourizando abuse’?”, questioned the author of “Born To Die” that shook the music industry in 2012, and have been cited as a reference by Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift, among other artists.

