Diosdado Cabello, number two to stay in, you confirm that you tested positive on a test, covid-19

Diosdado Cabello, the president and the leader of the National Constituent Assembly of Venezuela, is considered to be the number two to stay in, it confirmed on Thursday that it gave a positive test for SARS-CoV-19.

“My dear fellow, and fellows to comply with the to inform you you that I hold the proofs of the corresponding I have a positive result-covid-19, as I find myself isolated by adhering to the recommended treatmentthank you for your good wishes, and with high moral. We Shall Win!”, he wrote in a message on Twitter.

On Wednesday, the Hair had already suspended the broadcast of his television program “it With the mallet giving. The explanation is that it was an allergic condition.

That is, the system of 7-7, the quirky, and the quarantine that in Venezuela, it’s to stem the advance of the coronavirus

The reports, which warn that a pandemic of coronavirus is a “time bomb” in Venezuela

The hair was one of the officers who took part in the attempted coup d’état that occurred in Venezuela in 1992, and that, although the military failed, they served as the dessert to get to know and design to politically, the president Hugo Chavez.

After the arrival and the stay in power in 1999, and the Hair has held a number of positions of power, including the right to the vice-president of the executive Chavez, the minister of Public Works and Housing, director of the National Telecommunications Commission, and the governor of the state of Miranda.

The hair has been the subject of action by the u.s. department of the Treasury of the United States in the year 2018 included in the list approved in conjunction with his brother, Joseph, David, Hair-Rondón, and his wife, Marleny, Josefina Contreras Hernandez.

“To impose sanctions on the figures, such as Diosdado Cabello, who exploit their position to become involved in drug-trafficking, money-laundering, diversion of state funds, and other corrupt activities,” he said in a statement to the secretary of the Treasury, and Steven Mnuchin.

In march of the year 2020, the government of Donald Trump, it was a step up from the offer of a reward of US$10,000 million to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest or conviction of a Hairafter accusing him of the command, and the drug trade.

After being approved, upon completion in 2018, Hairdresser, and said that he felt it to be released. “What in the world to deal with chase on this lowly soldier and his family, gives me strength,” he said.

Venezuela is one of the countries in Latin America, which recorded the numbers of the spread of the covid-19 are relatively low in comparison to the total population, with an some 8.008 are infected, and about 75 of deaths up to this Thursdayaccording to the johns Hopkins University.

However, due to the serious problems faced by the health system in venezuela, as well as the living conditions of the population, which was suffering from the most common issues in water and electricity, and there are some experts who raised doubts about these figures.

