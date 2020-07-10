Abinader appointment of the cabinet of health to manage the transition with the Government

Santo Domingo, RD.

The president-elect, Luis Abinader, announced tonight that he has appointed a cabinet of Health, which is responsible for the work of the transitional government.

“The coordination of this committee, which will be in charge of the Vice-president Raquel Peña and confirmed by the doctors Plutarco Arias, Mario Llamas, Victor Atallah, Eddy Perez Then, José Miguel Stefano, Daniel Rivera, Natalia Garcia and Ivelisse Acosta,” said Abinader.

The chair noted that in the same way participate in said cabinet, Yolanda Saturria, in the name of the nursing staff, Yohani Arias, bioanalyst and Sonia Happy, surgeon.

The president had already appointed a technical commission of the transition, which the coordinates Lisandro Macarrulla and is composed by José Ignacio Paliza, Sonia Guzman, Jochi Vicente Miguel Ceara, Dario Castillo, and Gloria Reyes.

A second committee was also appointed to the staff evaluation that integrates the new Government, and a third of the acts and protocols. “We are preparing for a transfer of command in order.” “The economy can return to normal,” said Abinader.

Abinader said that there is a wide range of both presidents to have a transition in order and he said that the problem of the pandemic is a national problem, that they respond in a comprehensive way.

The president-elect he promised to have fluidity in communications for people hear of all the things that you are doing.