What Fans of Blair Waldorf? Here you can find the clothing she wore and the other characters of the series

If you always wanted to know where they came from, clothing, and accessories Blair Waldorf and Serena van der Woodsen of Gossip Girlor Jules Vaughn of Euphoriaor any other character in any television series, and until you’ve thought about buying them, I have news for you.

In-Store TV, a website created by a young woman named Chloe, in 2011, you can find from dresses and swimsuits to necklaces, bags and beltsthe chapter in which they were used, the designer or the shop that created it, as well as the links of the brands to get.

The platform has a menu in alphabetical order so you can find the name of a series that you are looking for, and when it reaches you, there will also be an exhibition of the character you are looking for.

For example, there is a blouse, Moschino used to be “Queen B” Gossip Girl, that has worn in the series for both clothing and accessories of luxury brands like Marc Jacobs, Oscar de la Renta, Vera Wang and Elie Saab, among others.

Taken from shopyourtv.com

In terms of programs and the most recent characters, you will also find Cheryl Blossom, Veronica Lodge and Betty Cooper Riverdale; Lu, Nadia, and Carla of EliteJules, Maddie, and the Rue de Euphoria.

But there are also the clothes of the characters of men, as Jake Peralta Brooklyn 99Steve Harringon of The Strangest Things or Sheldon Cooper The Bing Bang Theory.

Taken from shopyourtv.com

The platform will be updated as soon as they are released chapters of various series, such as The Baby Sitters Club, The Political, The 13 Reasons, and the Fuller House, among many others.