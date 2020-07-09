usa: Maluma celebrated in a particular way that their song “ADMV” is the number 1 in the

Maluma could not be more happy and, despite this, is still in quarantine from the coronavirus, this has not prevented that celebrates a new milestone of their song “the Love Of My Life” or ” ADMV”.

The colombian singer has shared a video on his account of Instagram for announce that this topic figure at the top of the prestigious list of Latin Airplay Billboard

In the pictures you can see Maluma walk along the edge of the swimming pool of their residence, he wears what appears to be pajamas of emerald green, a color, and with a glass of liquor in hand.

“We are celebrating that ‘The love Of My Life’ (‘ADMV’) is number ONE on Billborad… I love you! Thanks for so much love!”, you may often hear from Maluma in the clip.

Just finished his speech, the interpreter is released to the pool and takes a dipbecause as we know, is very particular, on the occasion of the celebrations of his triumphs.

The publication of Maluma on Instagram has almost 3 million views and the comments not only his followers , but even his colleagues such as Flour, De la Ghetto, among others, congratulated him for this achievement.

In this way, with the “ADMV” which debuted in the month of April, Maluma reached her sixteenth #1 on the list of Latin Airplay Billboard in less than five years from when you got your first #1 on the Billboard.

‘ADMV’ is a romantic ballad that the colombian wrote in January, during a trip he made to Jamaica, where he was exploring the sounds, and that became a hit after its release

