The second season of “The Witcher’ to make any changes to the story of Geralt and Ciri

One of the moments that fans considered to be the most emotional of the first season of “The Witcher” is the encounter between the characters of Henry Cavill and Freya Allan, however, for the new episodes the story of Geralt of Rivia and Ciri you have changes that were not originally in the book.

I remember in the previous episode, both characters travel along the roads full of obstacles in order to be able to get acquainted with the purpose that the Witcher can to protect the princess of Cintra of great danger.

According to the novels written by Andrzej Sapkowski, after this meeting, spends a lot of time, after which the ratio of Ciri and Geralt is much more solid, however, the number of Netflix aims to take advantage of a little bit more about the early days in which you just met, this, according to the words of one of the creators, Lauren S. Hissrich.

“Well, we discovered during the writing of the program who, in reality, we didn’t want to skip those first few months, if known. This is part of the fun, is to take these characters, who have understood that are the target of others: do not embrace it, but accept that this is what they must do to continue to walk from the Continent. And then see, how would it be really that? What it would be like for two strangers? Finally gathered them together, and then they said: ‘Oh, I don’t know you, at all. You’re a stranger'”.

Above has revealed Hissrich in an interview for Tv Guide, where is also explained that it would be interesting to see how you should take care of a child, and raise her, when he is a nomad that loves the company of others, then you need to learn to socialize with the young princess.

Currently, the second season of “The Witcher” the break, his shot for the pandemic of coronavirus , but it is expected that the 17th of August, re-restart the recording.