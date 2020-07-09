The reason why Disney hated Jack Sparrow Johnny Depp

The saga of Pirates of the Caribbean is a success thanks to the performance of Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow, but Disney initially hated his version.

If Johnny Depp he has held several roles in the course of his career, will be remembered as the Captain Jack Sparrow in the film franchise Pirates of the Caribbean. Your interpretation is very picturesque and brought home quickly to the public, but Disney he did not entirely agree with the principle.

It all began in 2003 with Pirates of the Caribbean: the curse of the Black Pearlpresented Jack Sparrow Johnny Depp, Captain Barbossa Geoffrey Rush Elizabeth Swann-Keira Knightley and Will Turner (Orlando Bloom. As film evolved, so did the characters, and most of them abandoned the franchise at some point, but Jack Sparrow has been kept as the primary connection between all of the films. The intrepid pirate became the image of the series, up to the point at which it was added to the attraction of the theme park that started it all, so it is shocking to know that Disney initially I didn’t like what Johnny Depp did with the character.

These are the reasons why you don’t like the character at the beginning of the study of cinema.

When the producers are looking for a substantive actor to play Jack Sparrow, Johnny Depp he was trying to do a family film and came in the studio when she heard that Pirates of the Caribbean was in development. Johnny Depp studied a little bit of his interpretation of a pirate captain and has surprised the cast and the team in the first reading, even if it was a pleasant surprise for everyone. Johnny Depp has decided to do a sort of version of Keith Richards the The Rolling Stoneswho played the father of Jack, the following deliveries.

Actor Johnny Depp has been very open about how did the people in Disney when they saw his interpretation of captain Jack Sparrow, and he shared that the former ceo of Disney, Michael Eisner, said he was “ruining the movie”. Johnny Depp remembers, also, that some of the leaders of Disney have been looking for ways to get rid of it, because they did not like his character.

They asked what was wrong, also thought that the Captain was gay, something that bothered me a lot.

In an interview with Johnny Depp has revealed that the former head of Disney, Nina Jacobsonhe was the one who wondered whether Jack Sparrow was gay, to which Depp replied that all their characters are gay. In that same interview, the actor has shared that the problem of working with big studios like Disney, is that “you may feel uncomfortable with some of the creative decisions they take,” and that “if the study is not concerned, then I’m not doing my job properly.”

Johnny Depp definitely Disney executives to feel uncomfortable with his portrayal of Jack Sparrow, but that was what finally made the first film of the Pirates of the Caribbean was a success and was also nominated for the Oscar winner Sean Penn for “Mystic River”). Even if you don’t like it at first, that version of Jack Sparrow, Johnny Depp, the success was obvious and Disney said the actor, like in the movie of Alice in wonderland.