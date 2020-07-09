The price and the characteristics of the OLED TV from Xiaomi

What is the OLED display of Xiaomi?

Taking into account its large size, one need only take a quick look outside to check that we are in a television special. His thickness is amazing, in the upper part of the panel, even if after half of that, as you can see a thicker more pronounced in that it hides the internal circuitry. It is a design very similar to all the others we have seen in the models from LG and Sony, the references that we find on the other details.

We are in front of a panel with 4K resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels. Account with a viewing angle of 178 degrees and covers the profile of DCI-P3 98.5%. One of the most important features is its frequency of update 120 Hza frequency upgrade, that can also be offered in a way that varies from 40 to 120 Hz, and that it will reach its maximum value only through the HDMI port 3.

Speaking of connections, we have a total of 3 HDMI ports (from one to 120 Hz and the other with eARC), two USB ports, ethernet, AV input by mini-jack, optical output and the antenna connection.

Main features

Panel 4K 65-inch 120Hz, and coverage of the profile and DCI-P3 98.5%.

Processor Mediatek Cortex A73 quad core

GPU Mali-G52 MC1

3GB of RAM

32 GB of storage space

Wifi and Bluetooth 5.0

Remote control with NFC

6 speakers (left and right channel and surround) and 1 subwoofer built-in (with 2 passive radiators)

Dolby Atmos

HDR dynamic

1 ms response time for game mode

Operating system MIUI for TV

Where is Android TV?

To be specific for the launch in China, the operating system fitted into this model is based on MIUI. This proprietary operating system of Xiaomi allows direct communication with many other devices of the manufacturer, so that you can take control of certain smart devices to the tv itself. The TV models that arrived in Spain were characterized to offer Android TV as the operating system, and then imagine that, in the case in which this OLED TV reach other markets, it will be with the operating system of Google.

The system has the artificial intelligence XiaoAI Xiaomi, which is present in other devices, such as speakers or smart the wristband Mi Band 5, NFC, but, in addition, the tv makes use of artificial intelligence to calibrate the image according to the content displayed on the screen. Once again, this is a feature that can be found in models of LG and Sony, so it is quite surprising to find the details in a similar way.

Price

Taking into account the peculiarities of this model, which are placed in a high-range of specifications, the price of this Xiaomi TV Master OLED will be higher than what we are accustomed to find in the catalog of the brand. Even so, the price is really good, because with a label 12.999 yuan (about 1.630 € the change), it is quite difficult to find a OLED 65 inch for that price.