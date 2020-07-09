The HBO documentary film that explains the traumatic life of the child stars of Hollywood

The difficult road to get to Hollywood and the consequences of celebrity at a young age, is what will face the new documentary that will premiere on July 15, HBO.

Childhood Hollywood under the perspective of their protagonists will be the focus of this new audiovisual material that will be a surprise to subscribers in the north america channel.

Actors Henry Thomas, Milla Jovovich, Diana Serra Cary, Mara Wilson, Cameron Boyceamong others, recounted their experiences in everyday life after having lived a great successful movie.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RFFrxxeteF8(/embed)

Those who were famous and those who want to be

In parallel, the documentary directed by Alex Winter, who was also one of those “sons of Hollywood”, will tell the stories of two families that make it impossible for their children to achieve fame at such a young age.

“Having grown up in the industry, I have never seen the experiences of a child actor, from the beginning of his career until the transition to adulthood, from the perspective of those involved. I feel honored that these actors are so talented and trust me with their personal stories,” says Winter in a press release by the channel.

The 15 July is the premiere of a documentary called “The children of Hollywood“that promises to reveal previously unpublished images of the specimens of the actors, before becoming famous, and their first-hand testimonies.