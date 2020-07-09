The fierce wave of a coronavirus in the us adds a million new cases, and in 28 days, and the country’s over 3 million infections in

There are more than 3 million cases in the united states.The U.S.

(CNN) — It was six months ago, no one thought that the covid-19 existed in the United States.

In the first case to be reported occurred on the 21st of January. In 99 days, one million in the north american contagiaron of the coronavirus.

And it took only 43 days, after which, in order to arrive at two million in the number of cases.

And it’s only 28 days later, the United States has surpassed the 3 million cases of the new coronavirus on the 8th of July.

The ferocious speed at which you reach covid-19, has amazed the doctors, and with over 131,000 people die from this disease this past January, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University.

And in 35 states, the rate of new cases continues to rise, threatening to roll back the progress made during the week of the zippers, which are painful, and orders are confined to the house.

Some of the hospitals are running out of capacity in the ICU

The medical professionals say that too many americans have fallen into a false sense of security, when states began to re-open, leaving security measures, such as social distancing and the use of masks.

And, if the death rate in general has declined in the last few weeks, “it’s a false narrative to feel comfortable with a lower mortality rate,” he said on Tuesday morning, dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the United States.

The death can be delayed, two -, three -, four -, five-weeks after reporting new cases, said dr. Rochelle Walensky, chief of Infectious Diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital.

The White House, it has been suggested that the mortality rate is decreasing, it is a sign that the covid-19 and under control. But other metrics will continue to increase.

The United states has set a new world record for the largest number of cases reported in a single day: 60.021, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

In Florida, the 56 hospitals that did not have the capacity in their intensive care units.

In the state of Arizona, the state has set a new record of the scores of daily deaths by about one day in the week, including Saturday, the same day the state reported that the lowest number of available beds in the ICU.

“We need doctors, we need the test kit, you need the supplies immediately,” he said, on Tuesday, the mayor of Phoenix, Kate Gallego.

“Our hospital is now in a no-win situation, and we are told in the next couple of weeks for it to reach an unbearable level of ‘crisis’.

California and Texas set records in the dark

California and Texas are among the states that have set new records along the way.

With almost 6,000 patients Tuesday, the hospital’s in California are at their highest point. On Tuesday, there was a 3.4% increase in new patients from the previous day.

The state also saw a record number of patients with covid-as many as 19 in the intensive care unit, according to data provided by the massachusetts Department of Public Health in California.

Texas had its largest increase in a single day, and in the case of the coronaviruses, Tuesday, 10.028, new cases are reported. The total for the state, and right now, it’s more than 210,000 contagions, and 2.715 of death.

The governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, has announced that it is a test site in Edinburgh, will offer 5,000 of the tests are free of charge for the day, including the sabbath, and on the 14th of July, in an effort to increase the evidence on critical issues.

“This is a new site for a test of the surge in helping to identify and mitigate the spread of the covid-19 in the valley of the rio Grande, and to keep them safe for the roofs,” said Abbott.

“Wear a mask. The point”

On Monday, the 35 states, plus Washington dc and Puerto Rico had implemented some sort of requirement for use of full face masks. Fauci said he is “strongly in favour” that the order to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

“When you look at what we can do, we know that it works, is the use of masks, physical distance, and to avoid the crowds,” said Fauci, on Tuesday.

“Well, then, if you’re saying that it doesn’t matter if you put it in or if it’s to get away from it, you are giving a wrong signal, and mixed media. The signal must be to wear a mask. The dot”.

If the majority of americans pay a lot of attention to this situation, up to 45,000 americans are the least to die from coronavirus, this autumn, according to Dr Chris Murray, director of the Institute for Assessment and measurement of Health at the University of Washington (IHME).

The model is new, to be released on Tuesday, is projected to 208.000 deaths from coronavirus on the 1st of November.

The rate of mortality has come from a recent increase in cases, coupled with the seasonality, and the re-opening of the school, ” said Murray.

But that number drops to 163.000, if the majority of americans use a face mask, depending on the model.

“It’s a strategy of intervention and unbelievably simple,” said Murray. “This is the one that will save lives, but it will also help you a tremendous contribution to the economy, as it avoids outages that will inevitably occur when things go very quickly to the control in some of the states.”

Some of the college students return in the fall

Colleges and universities across the country are looking at how to start a safe and secure way to keep students in the classroom in the first semester, which begins in the fall.

The city University of New York, has implemented the requirements of the mask, and measures of social distancing, for the next six months. This is a limited enrollment, and the capacity of the space, and the occupancy of a classroom is to be reduced by 50%, according to an e-mail message to the leadership of the NYU community.

As well as, on the 15th of July, all of the students, faculty, and visitors of the university of Georgia, and is also required to wear the masks, announced on its web site.

And even though Columbia University has announced the students of the university and students attending Columbia College and the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, from the Foundation to the Fu will return in the fall, only to be able to receive up to 60%. The majority of the courses will be taught remotely, or a combination.

Brown University will set their own schedule and adding a period in the summer in order to accommodate more students on campus at times that are separated, according to a letter to the students of the University president, Christina Paxson.

The university will also offer courses on e-learning for students of all ages, regardless of whether they live on campus, and all classes with more than 20 students shall be carried out by remote means.

The advocates of higher education have urged the Congress to take place on Tuesday, agreeing to aid from the federal government to assist colleges and universities in order to avoid budget reductions for the upcoming school year.

“Higher education is a public good that benefits the whole of our country, and the position of our country in the new global economy,” said Shaun Harper, the president of the American Educational Research Association.

“So, then, the federal investment in higher education is an investment in economic security, the safety and security of the nation and to the viability of the United States.



