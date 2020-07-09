models, features, and which is better

Amazon Echo vs Google Home: available devices

The first thing is to talk about different devices that we will be able to acquire inside each catalogue,. From one side we have the team of Amazon Echo, ranging from a simple plug, a speaker, another of a larger size for those of us who like to enjoy the best music or a kitchen timer. On the other hand, the equipment is located Google Home that, in addition, also known as the Google Nest. This family is small in size, but, yes, brings a complete experience, despite being a lower number.

Let’s take a look at each of the possibilities offered by manufacturers in their famous devices with intelligent assistant.

The family of the House of Google

The Home page of the Google Mini: the speaker smart small cast, but it is equally valid to interact with Google Assistant, or listen to music among other functions.

Google’s Nest Mini: the evolution of the House Mini under the name of Nest. The differences with the above are small and focus on a larger number of microphones (for better recognition), the sound is more crisp and of higher quality, with more power and 40% more low.

Google Home: this is the big brother of the preceding. The main difference is in the quality of sound because their speakers are larger in size and quality.

Google’s Nest Hub: the driver intelligent display of the company. In this case, you can use it as a centre to the entrance of our home, to reproduce the content in it, follow recipes, and a few others.

This is the family of the House of Google / Nest for the entire. Although it is important to know that Google Assistant is “native” to the pc as the car or our TV unlike the computers of Amazon, they need an additional device.

Family Amazon Echo

Amazon Echo Dot: the first of the devices Echo, which has seen the light. It is a small speaker with which you can perform all the functions of this accessory, the Echo without a screen.

Amazon Echo: the evolution of the Eco Dot, with more power and a better sound quality.

Amazon Echo Plus: the version of the previous driver, but with the addition of an extra for those who want to automate their home. This includes an internal Hub to sync to any smart device such as lights or outlets, without the need of bridges between the.

Amazon Echo Commercials: this was the first speaker in the screen of a smartphone Amazon. With him, in addition to all the features that are available with Alexa, we are able to make a video, follow recipes, and many other functions whose limit is the ability available from Amazon. A little later we will see what this means.

Amazon Echo Shows 5: expand the possibilities of the environment of the touch, we have this driver with a front screen 5″ and a better sound than the Echo Spot.

Amazon Echo 8: this is the same driver that you just talked about, but, with a screen of up to 8″.

Amazon Echo Study: for lovers of the sound. A speaker with a audio fidelity is incredible, and that, accompanied by a couple of Amazon Echo or Echo Plus, does not allow us to create a sound system 2.1, acts as a subwoofer.

Amazon Echo Flex: one of the latest innovations of the company. With him, we are able to run the Alexa in every corner of each, since, this device connects directly to a wall outlet. It also has a USB adapter in its lower part, so as not to lose the port of loading, or, put a series of accessories, such as, for example, a motion sensor, or night light.

Amazon Echo Drive: eco device that allows us to have all the possibilities offered by a speaker intelligent in our car.

Amazon Echo Wall Clock: a group of curious, because it is a watch with which it is possible to call Alexa and ask you to set timers and alarms, among other things. A very useful accessory, for example, a kitchen.

Amazon Echo Input: this Eco accessory seems to have disappeared from the Amazon catalogue, but, yes, I assure you that there was. It’s a gadget that turns any speaker for your smartphone, bringing Alexa to the speaker.

Alexa vs Google’s Assistant: the best intelligent assistant

One of the functions the most interesting of these families speaker smart is the ability to call the participants of every society, that is to say, Alexa, Google Asisstant. They allow you to run an unlimited number of commands to help us in our day-to-day. For example, you will be able to:

Ask for the time of our city

Write an appointment in our calendar

Add an element to a list

Listen to music through them

Control equipment automation for the home that we have in the house by remote

And many other features that, if we stop to list all of them, this article would be too long. But, What is then the wizard more intelligent of the two? According to the last report of Loupventures, a company with expertise in the analysis and technology research, after conducting a test with 800 identical applications for both wizards, the final result points Google Assistant is the “best” in this aspect.

While Google’s Assistant understood perfectly 100% of the requests and has responded correctly to 92.3%, Alexa performed 99.9% of the understanding and only responded to 79.8% of the requests in a satisfactory manner.

In terms of of course in the responses, the winner is the wizard smart of Amazon. Alexa he has a diction more natural, less robotic and forced than the Google Assistant can do the time.

If we limit ourselves to the number of functions that can be performedsample defeat to Alexa. The reason for this? the Skills Amazon. There are small variations between the characteristics of “common” that can be done with one or another wizard like that, in the case of equipment with Alexa, we will be able to make purchases on Amazon via this device. But, the thing that increases exponentially, these capabilities are the Skills or “functions” that we can add to our speaker smart. These are developed by each creator, and, as a consequence, the possibilities are countless. Therefore, the “mini” of the new the wizard of Amazon. If you want to get to know all the features that have the Alexa or Google Assistant, you can visit their website in which they listed each and every one.

The languages available to Alexa, are: English, German, japanese, French, Italian, and Spanish. On the other hand, Google’s Assistant is able to interpret: German, Danish, Spanish, Dutch, English, French, Italian, japanese, Norwegian, and Swedish.

Finally, in this section, we will address the compatibility with streaming services. Both wizards are compatible with Spotify or Pandora, among others. But, as you can imagine, services like Amazon Music or YouTube can be used only with the wizard of every company. So, if you want to use YouTube from your speaker, our recommendation is that you opt for Google Home. However, if you are using Amazon Prime Video or Music, you should decantarte by an Eco.

Create the home more intelligent

If you want to buy any of these platforms with the purpose of convert your home into a smart homeyou must know that Google and Amazon have a wide range compatible with the participants. But, if we analyze all the possibilities, the number of computers compatible with Alexa is the greatest.

We just need to give us a “tour” from the Amazon website to check it out. An example may be the security cameras of the Ring, some models of light bulbs and smart various gadgets that include the wizard of Alexa exclusive.

In addition, the speakers smart with Alexa have a plusand never better, he said. Remember that the Amazon Eco Plus is equipped with an internal hub for the synchronization of all computers home automation apply for a bridge external to your business. Therefore, thanks to this saving, and simplification, along with a larger catalog, Alexa is the winner of the integration with the house.

The Home page of Google or the Amazon Echo: it’s time to choose

Make a collection of all the sections that we have covered, we see that both the speakers of the House of Google like Amazon Echo are quite the pair. The two platforms have a number of characteristics, actions, and the features are incredible, but, if we limit ourselves to observe these small differences between the two speakers with Alexa seem to be the most interesting and complete currently.

Now that you already know all these features, it is time to choose one or the other. What is clear is that both of them will provide you with a good number of advantages, but, depending on each particular case, you can better meet your needs than others.