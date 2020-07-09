Kendall and Kylie Jenner accused of not paying its employees

Recently, the sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner they released their first and long-awaited collaboration of the trick Kendall x Kylie Cosmeticsit was sold in a matter of hours.

This line had not been able to launch before for a couple of contracts that was the model of Kendall, which prohibited to run this business, along with his sister. However, just finished this working relationship, have put hands to the work.

However, the children of the klan Kardashian-Jenner had already collaborated earlier in their line of clothing, footwear and accessories Kendall + Kylie, that you can get online through sites like Farfetch or at stores such as Palacio de Hierro.



Photo: @kendallandkylie

But this is not the news. The bomb exploded a few days ago, when through your social network, some users and employees that fábrican the clothes and handbags of the trademark Jenner, in Bangladesh, have been accused for not paying the workers.

All of this arose when it came to light that the company Global Brands Group (GBG) was not paying its employees.

It is ironic to think that one of the most paid, and the entrepreneur who at some point was named the women’s multi-billion dollar world that is more young, do not have the money to pay for the service of the workers. There are, however, to give them the benefit of the doubt, since I do not work directly with these people. And, as has happened with other celebrities who have entrusted their business to companies or individuals “confidence”, have been deceived and even defrauded.

In this situation, the sisters have decided not to remain silent and has released an official statement in which they are out of office. Making it clear that “we would like to address the unfortunate and incorrect rumor that the Global Brands Group is the owner of the trade mark Kendall + Kylie and we have neglected the payment to the workers in the factories in Bangladesh as a result of the pandemic COVID-19,” he said.

They also said that their brand is the property of 3072541 Canada Inc., and not GBC, a company with which they had only a work relationship, in relation to the sale and commercial development.

Furthermore, it is agreed that their products were made in various parts of the world, and that they had never had a problem with one of their suppliers. However, it is not a secret to anyone in the terrible situation of people who are in charge of creating clothes and accessories of various brands, in cities such as Bangladesh, China and India, with poor conditions, low wages, no security and long working hours.

In the press release, Kendall and Kylie, also wished to give a message of solidarity to the time of the economic crisis that the fashion industry: “we Know that these are difficult times for the industry, the fashion industry and the workers of the garment in general, and we continue to support all of our partners working in the factories that produce our products.”

