Katie Holmes tries to enroll in a university of Medicine

According to the australian magazine New Idea, Katie Holmes is seeking to enroll in the school of medicine. Apparently, the actress is finally decide to follow their desires childhood to become a doctor.

The media says that the actress has signed up for one of the most prestigious universities in the country, the Columbia University to study medicine.

Supposedly Holmes had been accepted by the University of Columbia, before becoming an actress, but has decided to leave school to concentrate on her role as iconic as Joey Potter in Dawson”s Creek.

“Katie has fought with his father, Martin, when he wanted to delay the medical school, and performance tests. It was a great bet and is well worth the effort. But she has not forgotten her dream of helping people and the situation of the virus currently only has stimulated the most,” reveals the tipster.

The tabloid ensures that the actress has received the support of his family to enter the school of medicine, but especially her daughter with Tom Cruise, Suri: “She is very proud of his mother,” says the source.