J Calvin and Karol G in the top of the list of nominees for Premios Juventud

J Calvin, Karol G, Sebastian Yatra and Manuel Turizo are of the feast, as the colombian artists at the top of the list Premios Juventud 2020 for the first time in 17 editions without an audience.

J Calvin is the artist who has received more nominations for these awardsorganized by Univision, as the paisa it was nominated for 12 awards in the whole of their album ‘Colours’.

J Calvin continues Karol G, which received 9 nominations and is the female artist that has received the most nominations., and then continues to Manuel Turizo with 5 nominations and Sebastian Yatra, who is the pop artist most nominated, with 4 nominations.

The voting for the Awards Youth 2020 is open until July 21, so that the fans can vote for their favorite artist.

This is the list of nominees for the Premios Juventud 2020:

The Manufacturer, that is Always Called

· Chris Jedi & Gaby Music

· Tell Me The Flow

· Dj Snake

· Play-N-Skillz

· Ovy On The Drums

· Sky Breaking

· Steve Aoki

· Subelo Neo

· Tainy

· Vi.I.Am

The New Generation Of Female

· Cazzu

· Emilia

· Jessie Reyez

· Mariah

· Yennis

The New Generation Male

· Alpha

· Jhay Cortez

· Lunay

· Myke Towers

· Rauw Alejandro

The New Generation Of Regional

. Alex Fernandez

· Carin Lion

· Study Group

· Natanael Cano

· Net Bernal

The More Spicy

· ‘Love lie – Nathanael Cano

· ‘The things of the clique’ – Inheritance Patterns

· “Love is not pa’ me” – Study Group ft. Band Colossus

· ‘The circus’ – The Ghost

· “I’m not with you’ – Lenin Ramirez ft. Study Group

The Traffic Block

· ‘China’ – Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Calvin

· Hidden Addictive

· “I’ll stay with you’ – Pitbull X Ne-Yo ft. Lenier & The Micha

· “I didn’t choose to meet you’ – Banda MS de Sergio guide from wikitravel images

· ‘Pull pa’ ‘lante’ – Daddy Yankee

The More Sticky

· My goal with You’ – the Band Los Sebastianes

· ‘Pegao’ – CNCO ft. Manuel Turizo

· ‘The Pace (Bad Boys For Life – Black Eyed Peas & J Calvin

· ‘I have forgotten’ – Christian Nodal

· ‘Tusa’ – Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj

The Perfect Mix

· ‘China’ – Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Calvin

· ‘Undecided’ – Reik, J Calvin & Lalo Ebratt

· ‘Pegao’ – CNCO ft. Manuel Turizo

· ‘And a curse ” – Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga ft. Snoop Dogg

· ‘What a pity’ – Maluma ft. J Calvin

The Cuarentema

· ‘ When dawn comes’ – Nibal, Justin Quiles, Danny Ocean, Feid

· ‘The color of Hope (2020)’ – various Artists: DIEGO TORRES, NICKY JAM, REIK, CAMILO, FARRUKO, RUBEN BLADES, CAMILA, CARLOS VIVES, MAU AND RICKY, THALIA, LESLIE GRACE, RAUW ALEJANDRO, PRINCE ROYCE, PETER HOOD, KANY GARCIA, LEONEL GARCIA RIO ROMA, DIEGO EL CIGALA, JORGE VILLAMIZAR, CARLOS RIVERA, IVETE SANGALO, COTI SOROKIN, LALI, GENTE DE ZONA, FONSECA, DANI MARTÍN, MANUEL TURIZO, ANGELA TORRES, ARA MALIKIAN , DILSINHO

· “The outside world” – Alejandro Sanz

· Time passes (Quarantine)’ – Farruko

· ‘Home’ – Bad Bunny

· “It is time to join’ – Banda MS de Sergio guide from wikitravel images

· This “quarantine” – Abraham Mateo

· “I believe that we will win’ – Pitbull

· The “Resistance” – Kendo Kaponi

· ‘Take away’ – 21 ° Floor

Collaboration OMG

· Banda MS De Sergio guide from wikitravel images & Snoop Dog – ‘What the hell’

· Natanael Cano, & Bad Bunny – ” I Am the devil (remix)’

· Reykon & Willie Colon – ‘Perriando (murga remix)’

· Shakira & Anuel Aa – ‘I like it’

· T3r Voice & Farruko – ‘from the neighbourhood to the city’

It Is In All…

· Anuel AA

· Daddy Yankee

· J Calvin

· Manuel Turizo

· Natti Natasha

I Want More

· Bad Bunny

· Sofia Frida

· Jennifer Lopez

· Karol G

· Sebastian Yatra

Juntos turn on My Networks

· Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

· Karol G e Anuel Aa

· Nicky Jam and Cydney Moreau

· Rosalia and Kylie Jenner

· Sebastian Yatra and Mau and Ricky

I Called The Attention

· Bad Bunny

· Cardi B

· Guaynaa

· Sebastian Yatra

· Thalia

#Pet Goals

· The Dasa with Benito

· Sofia Frida with Phillippe

· J Calvin Peace and Happiness

· Karol G e Anuel AA with Goku

· Maluma with Bonnie and Clyde

#Live At Home

Alejandro Sanz & Juanes – ‘#LaGiraSeQuedaEnCasa’

· Carlos Vives – ‘#NoTeVayasDeTuCasa The exhibition of Carlos Vives’

· Christian Nodal – ” Together for music #StayHome #WithMe #QuédateEnCasa’

· Gerardo Ortiz – ” Together for music #StayHome #WithMe #QuédateEnCasa’

· Sech – ‘#YouTubeAndChill concert’

Breaking The Internet

· Chiquis Rivera

· Karol G

· Lunay

· Maluma

· Natti Natasha

Triple Threat

· Danileigh

· Juanpa Zurita

· Isabela To Merced

· Luisa Fernanda W

· Mario Bautista

Two Are Better Than One

· Analisse & Kat Rodriguez

· Away Shirt

· Juanpa Zurita & Mario Ruiz

· Karen Gonzalez & Sebastian Robles

· Martinez Twins

Best LOL

· Alex Guzman (Blesiv)

· Gaddiel The Orb

· Lejuan James

· Louie Castro

· Willow Pink

Factor Of Influence With A Cause

· Canelo Alvarez

· Edwin Castro

· Indya Adrianna Moore

· Jessica and JP Dominguez

· Julissa Calderon

Tags

· Bad Bunny

· Jennifer Lopez

· Maluma

· Sofia Carson

· Thalia

The Most Fashionable

· Bad Bunny

· Billie Eilish

· Cazzu

· J Calvin

· Sofia Reyes

Sneakerhead

· Bad Bunny

· De la Ghetto

· Karol G

· J Calvin

· Rosalia

Hair

· Amara La Negra

· Camilo

· J Calvin

· Jennifer Lopez

· Pabllo Vittar

Nail With A Nail

· Bad Bunny

· Billie Eilish

· Cardi B

· Karol G

· Rosalia

The Choreography Is More Hot

· ‘Brandy’ – Greeicy

· ‘Yellow’ – J Calvin

· ‘Bogaloo supreme’ – Victor Manuelle and Wisin

· ‘Pull pa’ ‘lante’ – Daddy Yankee

· ‘Whine up ” – with Nicky Jam, and Anuel AA

The Video With The Most Powerful Message

· “Hallelujah” – Reik and Manuel Turizo

· ‘Me you’re killin’ – Natti Natasha

· ‘ It has not stopped raining’ – Mana and Sebastian Yatra

· ‘Red’ – J Calvin

· ‘Shark’ – Ricky Martin

