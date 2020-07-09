I never thought that I would be among the champions of Wimbledon

In the final of Wimbledon last year, the seventh-seeded Simona Halep has defeated the seven-time world champion Serena Williams, 6-2, 6-2 in 56 minutes to win his first title at the All England Club, after a flawless performance.

The tennis player of Romanian origin, was the player to beat in those two weeks, losing a set in seven matches, and knocking down against Victoria Azarenka, Cori Gauff and Elina Svitolina in the way to the showdown for the title against the legend of the white sport, and one of the best athletes in the history.

Chasing the elusive title of the 24th Grand Slam, Serena was awarded the second prize for the second year in a row at Wimbledon. The u.s. never found his rhythm against his opponent who barely put a foot wrong during the match, finishing with 13 winners and three errors not forced, and leaving only 12 points in the service!!!!!





On the other hand, Serena had 17 winners and 26 errors, able to penetrate the opponent and impose his shots as she did in the earlier rounds, facing five opportunities for the rest and the rupture of four times to push Simona to the second grand Slam title of his career.

Serving at 76%, Halep has had an incredible level of pressure on Williams and superándola in all asspectos with tennis courts, intelligent and measured, which has secured his biggest trophy. Serena has made a mistake in the very first game to suffer a break at the beginning.

He found himself 2-0 down, when Simona was maintained without losing points, allowing the Romanian to take another break with a backhand winner on the line. Simona saved the possibility of a break in the sixth game and closed the first game with a football-winner in the 5-2, taking a significant lead after just 26 minutes.

Serena remained in the fight, up to 2-2, before an error halt that has pushed Simona at the front.

Anxious to lift the trophy as soon as possible, She hit a backhand winner from the line in the seventh game to open a game for 5-2.

To serve for the title in the next match, Halep took the game without losing points, when Serena hit a forehand, which celebrates the most brilliant moment of his career, after a difficult period in the last 12 months due to injuries and lack of form, going back to the top 4 .

Halep told BBC Sport that he did not dare to think of winning Wimbledon one day, expressing his joy to remain with the trophy for at least another year. “It was a dream, but more for my parents!

All players dream of winning Wimbledon, but I have not had the courage to think that I would like to be among them,” to Win the title was huge, ” said Halep to BBC Sport.” My mother always said that one day if you could play a Wimbledon final, that would be great because I was the highest level of tennis.

I am a champion of Wimbledon, and what I will be for two years, I like it! I have one more year to enjoy it more, it is huge. And I got a couple of towels, a hat and a t-shirt from Wimbledon, made me feel that I’m playing this year.

I was very stressed out and asked if I had to do. They said that depended on me, but I said: ‘No, thanks’, I do Not want to wake up from the dream! ”