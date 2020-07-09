Fame: “the Descendants”: the unpublished photo Cameron Boyce to a one-year deaths

Cameron Boyce became famous for his roles in the Disney Channel series as ‘Jessie’ and ‘The Descendants’. The actor of 20 years died last year, July 6, 2019, while he was asleep, the news that has left the grieving family, friends and supporters around the world, until the day of today I remember with great affection.

LOOK: “I am Betty, the ugly”: so now it seems Alejandra Zingg, the great rival of Betty in the telenovela

The young actor and dancer with Disney maintains a large fan base, among them his father, Victor Boyce. With reason, within one year from the death of Cameron, his father reminded him with a poignant message and a photo never seen before, that was taken before the fateful day of his departure.

Cameron Boyce was an avid enthusiast of the arts, liked to act and dance. He has participated in several Film and television productions, including “the Descendants” and “Jessie” (Photo: Disney)

Cameron and his father had a great relationshipas evidenced by the numerous photos in which they appear together and which can be seen in the accounts of Instagram in both. In the images we can see the signs of love, games, travel and family moments you shared.

LOOK: “Pasión de gavilanes”: Mario Cimarro, and the best kept secret between Juan Reyes and Norma Elizond or

THE UNPUBLISHED PHOTO CAMERON BOYCE FOR A YEAR OF HIS DEATH

Now, 365 days after the date of the fateful and, by way of tribute, the parent has shared a photo appears with his son on a trampoline and added the message “Your memory is a blessing”, followed by a heart.

Cameron Boyce has worked with other star kids like Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson and Booboo Stewartthe actors performed for the children of some criminals known Disney in “The Descendants”. As you recall, the talented actor died in his sleep at his home in Los Angeles for 20 years.

“All that I painted to be a normal day, it was an evening of family as normal and nice for the dinner, there was no indication that something was wrong (…) I mean, there was no way of knowing that in a few hours my son would be dead,” the father said during an interview to the program “Good Morning America” in August of last year.

Cameron Boyce and his father (Photo: Instagram)

LOOK: “Fast and furious” 9: why Luke Evans is no longer part of the saga?

“And ‘ been involved in matters of charity, he was very interested in this and what I wanted to do with his voice, that always told you: ‘Use your voice, use it to do positive things in the world’,” added Victor on that occasion, the altruistic spirit of Cameron.

In addition, to demonstrate that the memory of your child is something that will have the whole of his life, he shared a video in which it appears Cameron playing the guitar and traveling through the road.

The earlier responses of both samples of sadness were overwhelming; majority of users of the social network, has expressed support for Victor and he stressed that we must not forget the young actor.

The forensic bureau confirmed that Cameron Boyce, died of natural causes (Photo: Instagram)

LOOK: ‘Anne with an E’: What Amybeth McNulty really had to cut your hair?

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

The Trailer of “Unsolved Mysteries”, a remake of the film of Netflix, the popular series of NBC with Robert Stack