Bad Bunny wins the award for songwriter of the year; the texts of his songs – Music and Books – Culture

Since last Tuesday, July 7 were carried out the awards of Latin music The american society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (Ascap) in the virtualbecause of the pandemic of the new coronavirus that is in quarantine or isolation for a good part of the world.

This year’s edition takes place between days 7, 8 and 9 of July through the social network and the official website of Ascap. The awards are presented by the singers of the colombian Greeicy Rendon y Mike Bahia via live streaming.

For this year we present the video of the singers and there will be actions of the great artists of Latin music such as Marc Anthony, Peter Hood, Jhay Cortez, Darrell, Lunay, 21st Floor , Carlos Vives, Sebastian Yatra, among others.

Different categories of awards have already been announced. One of the most important was the award for Songwriter of the year Ascap, which was delivered to the puerto rican singer Benito Antonio Martinez, also known as Bad Bunny.

The title was attributed by songs such as “Why pretend”, ” neither good Nor bad’, ‘Callaíta’, ‘song’, ‘Only’, ‘I don’t know (remix)’ and ‘the Only one (remix)’.

During the awards ceremony, Paul Williams, president of Ascap, said:

“The Latin music is one of the most popular all over the world. This is because the rhythms, the passion, the honesty and deep love for the tradition and borders the transcendent talking to all of us, regardless of the language that we speak ”.

The lyrics of the songs more difficult”

Even if for many of its followers this is a win-more Bad Bunny has worked in all these years, for his criticism is a questionable decision. The majority agreed to affirm the lyrics of the songs of him are rude and demeaning to women.

For example, the user Miguel Angel Santiago he wrote on his Twitter account, citing the text of the song ‘Callaíta’: “A beautiful and profound texts of the great singer-songwriter: she is callaíta’, but pal ” the sex is in bold, I know, marijuana and drinking, celebrating life, as it is (sic)”.

The lyrics of their songs have been harshly criticized for their content that has been classified as “superficial”. This is the case of the song ‘How bad’, which plays along with the urban artist Ñengo Flow: “A long time ago not upload anything./ Today put that you are single./ What a pity I gives./ What you learn now, eh eh”.



In the case of ‘Safaera’, some people question the reference to explicit sexual acts. A few weeks ago, Spotify temporarily withdrew from his service, but he said it was “a claim on a fragment of a song that you do not have the appropriate rights”.

In the meantime, songs like “dirty dancing single’ have generated positive reviews in some sectors of feminism. “No slobbering you will be attack (no) / disc lights up when it arrives (wuh) / For men to have a hobby (‘iyah) / A malcria’ as Nairobi“to say that some parts of the song.

Some feminists have pointed out that your letter is disruptive, and have seen with a good eye on the music video that has made Benito, in the which, by the way, is dressed like a woman. The former congresswoman and feminist Spanish Clara Serra Sanchez made a post on his Twitter, explaining the importance of this form of artistic expression.

“Speaking of aunts that will go well by itself, and defends, from a music associated with masculinity, the hegemonic and the “macho” culture, the right of women to perrear without lasting babosos”he wrote Serra Sanchez.

Even if many do not agree, for this kind of awards also take into account the number of reproductions and displays that have these songs and video all over the world.

As a reflection of Ascap in the description of the awards, recalling that the purpose of the same is to highlight Latin music’s most high-profile and eye-catching for the past few years.

Even if the singer is not expressed respect to the award, some of his colleagues, who have left congratulatory messages on the social network of the prizes and directly on their official profiles.

