Alessandra Rosaldo and Aitana ernesto derbez to compete in the video of TikTok

A few days ago Aitana Ernesto Derbez he surprised everyone by demonstrating his singing talent in a video that he recorded together with his brother, Vadhir and on this occasion, the smallest of ernesto derbez is the protagonist of a funny video on the side of his mother, Alessandra Rosaldo. In this clip TikTok, a mother and her daughter pretend to compete.

Alessandra Rosaldo, in addition to being an actress, singer, and now youtuber, has opted for the creation of video for TikTok. On this occasion the interpreter of “paper Love” he shared with his followers a video which sees her sing the song “Let it go”the theme , which is famous to be a part of soundtrack the film Frozen.

In the short video, Alessandra mimics sing a piece of this song, a few seconds later, the melody changed to “dreams” by Taylor Swift, in that moment, is the small Aitana that begins to do playback of the song. Prior to this, Alessandra is the gesture of giving a kick to the Aitana to remove.

The video has generated many comments where you will celebrate the great charism that has Aitana ernesto derbezbut things may not be so, the sister of aislinn ernesto derbez is desquitó of your mom.

Another video of Alessandra also shared, it is demonstrated, on this occasion, Aitana sing the song of Frozen and the mother of Taylor Swift so it was that, on this occasion, small was responsible for “giving” a blow to his mother. Both videos are caused tenderness and laughter for the people who follow the funny videos of Alessandra in Tiktok.

