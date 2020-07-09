A vaccine against the coronavirus | How to, the “blue blood” in some of the crabs, that is the key to the fight against the covid-19

The copyright of the image

The crab-horseshoe, was for many years the only source of “blue blood” to test new drugs.





The crab-the horseshoe has ten eyes, it has existed for over 300 million years ago, and used his blood to a blue color, of course, to keep us healthy.

No, it’s not science fiction, just science, and old town.

Over the decades, we’ve had this significant and the blood of for the development of orphan drugs.

Royal blood: one of the best ways of the truth to protect our own lives

And in the last few months of the pandemic, the covid-19 is no exception: scientists have been by using this creature for an investigation of a possible vaccine against the coronavirus.

As in the past, environmentalists are questioning the way in medical research, it affects the community and the lives of horseshoe crabs, and you have to stop your “automatic”.

How to help us?

These ‘living fossils’ is important because it in your blood, it helps the researchers to ensure that there are no harmful bacteria the drugs which are newly created, the type of bacteria that can kill people, even in small amounts.

The scientists extract blood from horseshoe crabs for use in the medical examinations. Then they return to their natural habitat.





An extract from the blood cells of the crab it reacts chemically with substances that are harmful to scientists use them to assess whether new drugs are safe to use.

And it is precisely in the blood of the crab-horseshoe, the only thing that humans can’t find you do not do this.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of specimens are caught and brought to the laboratory in the United States, where you have to extract a part of your blood from a vein near your heart.

It is then released again in the wild.

“No one really knows the impact that he has.”

To start with, our specialists have found that almost all of the crabs were on the “donation”].

But in the last few years, it is estimated that up to 30% die as a result of this procedure.

The horseshoe crabs are considered “living fossils” because they have been on Earth for millions of years.





Other studies have suggested that the crabs, the females that survive are less likely to be successful in the mating season.

All of the causes environmental issuesaccording to the activists.

That’s unusual, “blood to gold”, which can be life-saving, but it is a danger to those on the door

“At this point, take the blood of over half a million crabs,” said Barbara Brummer, who is in charge of a team that is working to protect the natural environment of the state of New Jersey, where they captured many of us in the United States.

In an interview with the BBC, he says, “no one really knows the impact of the pumping of the blood in the life of a crab,” when it is returned to its natural environment.

The crab-horseshoe, american, are now being considered to be officially recognized as a species in danger of extinction .

The Image and the caption

The blood of the crab-horseshoe, has been a subject of study since the early XIX.





But some of the big companies that make the drugs they point to statistics that suggest the population has remained more or less the same for a few years now .

As for the other sources?

Over the years they have carried out the research to create a substance, the artificial substitute for the blue blood of horseshoe crabs.

And in 2016,… of the band.

For the scientists, they came up with an alternative he has received the approval to be used in Europe. Some of the pharmaceutical companies in the United States have also joined in.

So, what are we talking about this now?

Because in the last one month, the same organisation that decides what to do with the drugs that are safe in the United States, the Pharmacopoeia of the The United states of america, and he said that you may not rely on the alternative it works well enough.

The ability of the blood from horseshoe crabs for freezing and isolation of the pathogen was placed in the jars, so that you may be able to use it to our benefit.





Companies that wish to sell drugs in the united states, he said that it must be used with the blood from the crabs for the race.

This means that any company that you may have a vaccine for the coronavirus is expected to confirm the address to old usanza with blue blood, if you want to be able to reach out to millions of americans.

Dr. Brummer says he is pushing for a you just need to have a different look to the substance of the alternativesince , in practice, yes, it is in use in other countries.

“It is for us to no longer be dependent on a natural source,” he said.

Some of the pharmaceutical companies say it can meet the demands of a new vaccine against the covid-19 without the need to extract blood from many, many more horseshoe crabs than they should.

The swiss company Lonza has begun this month to produce a vaccine that will be tested in humans, and that “it does not take more than one day of production,” blue blood, ” said the magazine The National Geographic Society.

Brummer points out that there are at least 30 companies that are working on a vaccine,” and “each and every one of them has to go through this competition.”

“Well, that’s my concern with that is the population of horseshoe crabs because they are a key part of the ecosystem”.

