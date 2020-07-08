Video of Johnny Depp that triggers the debate

Disney has signed Margot Robbie as the protagonist of the next film “Pirates of the Caribbean”a story that was not well received by some fans, not to conceive of the franchise without Johnny Depp as your captain Jack Sparrow.

Even if for the moment it is not known if the actor will return to the series, has recently donned the costume of Sparrow… for a good cause.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Robbie has signed an agreement with Disney to the head of the tape, a movie whose plot was a value in the world like the movie with johnny Depp and that it will have with other female stars. In the light of this news, many fans took to Twitter to express their discontent and call for the return of johnny Depp.

“It’s simple, if the new film Pirates of the Caribbean are not captain Jack Sparrow or Johnny Depp, don’t see,” said a fan.

“Johnny Depp has been nominated for an Oscar for captain Jack Sparrow. But yes… let’s pretend that is not valuable for the history of cinema,” said another tweeter.

Johnny Depp has been nominated for an Oscar for Captain Jack Sparrow. But yes… let’s pretend that he is not valuable for the history of cinema, and rob us of more of him. #NoJohnnyNoPirates pic.twitter.com/Ut4WAebTja — Katie #IBelieveHim (@Deppoholic) June 28, 2020



“Johnny Depp is his role of Jack Sparrow. He will be perfectly fine without Pirates of the Caribbean, however, Pirates of the Caribbean suffer without him,” said an internet user.

This debate about the permanence of Depp franchise, has coincided with the return of the interpreter in the role of Jack Sparrow for a charitable cause. The artist pulled out her outfit of a pirate captain to the virtual tour of a children’s hospital.

During his speech, he embodied to perfection the character, and also adopted his distinctive accent to chat with the three young patients.

“I would like to thank all those who made this visit possible, the virtual,” says Depp in the video, in which he praises the medical staff and the team of Juiced TV to put it together. “I was there and I saw the amount of work performed in our facilities. Nurses, community health workers, doctors: all of them are working like heroes to the absolute,” he said.



It is precisely this return has the fact that fans indignen still more the silence of Disney, which for the moment do not seem willing to readmit Depp that, after the allegations of abuse of Amber Heard . “Why just last week, Johnny Depp made a virtual visit to a hospital as Jack Sparrow and now that Disney does this? Johnny Depp Pirates of the Caribbean,” said one spectator.

“Listen, Disney: Johnny Depp is the reason why the Pirates of the Caribbean” was a success. He gave life to Jack Sparrow and created an amazing character thanks to his talent. And by not signing him not only lose money and fans, but that desacreditarás a victim of domestic violence,” writes a user on Twitter.

Listen disney: Johnny Depp is the reason POTC was a success. I gave Jack Sparrow’s life and has created an amazing character because of her TALENT. And not casting him, you’re not only going to lose money and fans, but you’re discrediting a victim of violence. #NoJohnnyNoPirates pic.twitter.com/WaTnt8S8ft — Lisa (@lisamazzariol) June 27, 2020

