Tik Tokers shows the poor quality of the makeup Kendall x Kylie Cosmetics

The collection of Kendall x Kylie Cosmetics it is surrounded by controversy. Before the complaint of the poor working conditions for the factory which manufacture in Bangladesh, and after, the Jenner came to deny. But basically in social networks already there I think. Now Tik Tokers do unboxing the collection and exhibit, the poor quality of the makeup. TRAZ.

One of the Tik Tokers went up the review of the kit Kendall x Kylie. “This palette is literally the child of the letter with which he came. See the emptiness that comes this product and see the emptiness that comes with this product. $ 150come on , guys,” he explains in the video where you show the gloss and the lipstick is almost empty.

Another Tik Toker, Nathalie, had the same complaint. “I spent $ 155 in this collection, and I am very disappointed. I opened the kit, lipsticks, and everything that is dry and empty, is like a bag of air. But the worst thing is this. Not the one I used and it seems that someone already has used it has a gap, what is it? It is a hole as if it was used”.

The reviews in the app show the poor quality of the products. All agree that are empty, and that the amount of this gloss, it reaches even the bottom of the container. As if it had been designed to spend less the product.

Other users of Tik Tok explained that their product arrived damaged. In fact, they point out that the shadows in the palette arrived scratched.

One of the complaints is that, because of the high price that was paid, should not have errors. A Tik Toker compares the palette of Kendall x Kylie the cost of 42 dollars, you have 15 colors, compared to a Wetsuit that has 18 colors and costs $ 18.

With the hashtag #KylieCosmetics and #KyliexKendall, they are showing the bad state of the makeup of the collaboration between Kendall and the mark of his sister. Surely “Sister, sister” is a bad investment.

In fact, Kenny was the only one of the Kardashian’s that was missing to work with a make-up line. And now we see that the result is not good.