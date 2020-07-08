The United states paid $ 1,600 million for the vaccine, COVID-19 | World | DW

The pharmaceutical company Novavax will receive $ 1,600 million from the us Government to speed up the production of 100 million doses of a possible vaccine, despite the fact that the company never launched a product in the market, it reported on Tuesday (07.07.2020) the authorities of the company.

In a statement, the company is headquartered in Maryland, today announced it has been selected for the so-called “Operation Warp Speed”, was released by the u.s. Government to promote the development of, and ensure that treatments and vaccines against the pandemic, the COVID-19 championship in 2021.

“The federal Government has granted us $ 1,600 million to Novavax in order to complete the final stages of clinical development, including the all-important phase 3 clinical trials, the large-scale production and delivery of over 100 million doses,” said the pharmaceutical company said in a statement.

The company, which this morning has seen its shares raised more than 20%, ensures that you’ll be able to have this vaccine, derived from viral proteins, at the end of the year.

This is the largest contract to date in company with the united states Government to ensure that the control of the vaccine, despite the fact that Novavax has never released a product into the market.

Novavax has begun clinical trials of their candidate vaccine in may, but they are still waiting for the results of the preliminary immune response and safety.

In the early stages of the development of a new vaccine against the COVID-19 have been funded, starting in may, with 388 million us dollars from the international working group of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), who wants the vaccine will be available all over the world.

In may, the u.s. Government has announced the grant of 1,200 million dollars to pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, which promised to have a vaccine is feasible, in October.

Other companies are working on a vaccine for the COVID-19, as in the Modern, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, or Sanofi, have received funds to accelerate the development of the vaccine, and to ensure that it is in the United States.

