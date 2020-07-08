The president of Mexico Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador gives a negative Covid-19

Anda l l the president of Mexico Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador, inform you this morning that you have had a negative the proof is that if the output for the coronavirus before traveling to Washington for the first time to meet with your homlogo in the United States, Donald Trump.

“For Me, I did test it, because I’m going to be traveling and you have to act responsibly and to be very sure that I don’t have but a virus”, the president said in his press conference on day-to-day in mexico city. “I did a test, and I got my certificate in“notes of the president’s press conference in the morning.

Thisto be his first foreign trip as president, to enter into a new trade agreement with the United States and Canada. If you are planning to travel on a commercial flight, it gives the opportunity to come back the next Thursday.

“I’ve got my certificate, too, in humble, don’t get me out, nothing, all (to the us), in agreement with the health do I need to go back to the proof ofwhy should I be in favor of the rules of that country”, add.

It keeps track of all the current affairs of the coronavirus in the July 7,

In the end the quarantine on the Mexico?

What is the proper use of cubrebocas to prevent an infection?

What are the vaccines that can cure the coronavirus?

How to make antibacterial gel at home?

What are the new signs of coronavirus?