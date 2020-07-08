Reveals Johnny Deep who asked for the divorce after his wife defecate in the bed

The editorial

United States.- A woman announced on Twitter by an anonymous account of an alleged rape that took place in 2014, however the singer Justin Bieber he has decided to refute this fact with several witnesses.

It was the night of Saturday released an incident took place in a hotel in Austin, Texasthe march 9, 2014.

After the accusations, the singer has refuted the allegations that they raped a woman by the name of ‘Danielle’.

“Usually do not approach things like I had to do with the charges random in my whole career, but after talking with my wife and my team, I decided to talk about a subject tonight,” wrote Bieber on his Twitter account Sunday night.

“Rumors are rumors, but the sexual abuse is not something to take lightly,” he continued. “I wanted to talk now, but out of respect for the many victims that deal with these issues on a daily basis, I wanted to make sure to collect the facts before making any statement”.

“In the last 24 hours came a new Twitter, which told a story about myself that are involved with the sexual abuse, the march 9, 2014 in Austin, Texas hotel The Four Seasons. I want to be clear. There is no truth in this story. In fact, as I will soon show that has never been present in that place, “ said Bieber. “As she told her story, he surprised the crowd at Sxsw in Austin, where I appeared on stage with my assistant on stage and sang some songs. What this person did not know was that he was attending that show with my then girlfriend Selena Gomez. “

Bieber has posted links to news articles, as well as photos of social networks, and screen shots of e-mails received and the accommodation, for the period in question.

He said that there was in the Four Seasonsthe location of the alleged incident, but that he spent the night of march 9, 2014 in Airbnb and the march 10, 2014 Westin.

“Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and it is for this that needed my response. However, this story is really impossible, and that is the reason why I work with Twitter and the authorities to take legal action,” he wrote Bieber.

However, after these declarations, another woman given its alleged history, in which he states that in the year 2015 was also raped by the same young man.

“I believe him to Danielle. I am also a victim of sexual abuse by Justin Bieber,” says the publication, the distribution of a couple of documents which tells the story of its history.

I think Danielle, I am a victim of sexual violence by Justin Bieber too pic.twitter.com/AA0Y72xE1s — Kadi (@ItsnotKadi) June 21, 2020

However, the canadian has not yet made known its position on this second indictment, however, a source close to the situation told the magazine and that this accusation is not true and claim that on that date they attended the Met Gala, and immediately flew to Los Angeles with Hailey Baldwin and not stay in the city of New York.

I don’t usually address things as I have dealt with random accusations throughout my career, but after talking with my wife and my team, I decided to talk about a subject tonight. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) 22 June 2020

Rumors are rumors, but the sexual abuse is something that I do not take the cookie. I wanted to talk about immediately, but compared to so many victims that deal with these issues on a daily basis, I wanted to make sure I have gathered the facts before I made any statement. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) 22 June 2020

In the last 24 hours, a new Twitter, it appeared that told a story about myself that are involved with sexual abuse, on March 9, 2014 in Austin, Texas, at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth in this story. In fact, as I soon show, I have never been in that position. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) 22 June 2020

As her story said that I did a surprise to an audience at Sxsw in Austin, where I appeared on stage with my assistant to the sides of the stage and sang a couple of songs. What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my gf Selena Gomez — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) 22 June 2020

In this article from the 2014 talk of Selena being with me. https://t.co/Jr2AE0brY2 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) 22 June 2020

These photos clearly show me on stage with my assistant sidestage and the other with both of us on the streets of Austin after the March 9, 2014 pic.twitter.com/WlC6KAvJOZ — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) 22 June 2020

The other reason for this story could say that I was at the four seasons was because of a tweet from 2014, March 10, not the 9 he says that he saw me there . This is the tweet that pic.twitter.com/piTHxjajvi — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) 22 June 2020

However, I have never stayed at the four seasons, the 9 or the 10. This person has put another tweet earlier saying that they saw me at the restaurant the following night, not the structure. pic.twitter.com/K4WHNRlC6k — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) 22 June 2020

Also I have stayed with Selena and our friends at airbnb, 9 and 10, stayed at the Westin because our hotel reservation in BEYOND a the Fifth, and not the four seasons was messed up. Here are the revenue for the hotel, the 10 pic.twitter.com/hLNHnvJ6XS — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) 22 June 2020

We also confirmed with the Four Seasons regional manager that have never been owned, 9 March 2014, and never a guest on the 9 or the 10, and greeting all the press to investigate with them, if needed or wanted. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) 22 June 2020

The Photos that I shown to me, and Selena, march 9 in Austin should make it clear that we were together that night and went to the meeting place for our Airbnb and never went to the four seasons. This is our airbnb receipt where we crashed with our friends pic.twitter.com/4ZDIqjeCIQ — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) 22 June 2020

On march 10, selena left for work and I stayed at the Westin as revenue showed clearly with my friends nick and john before leaving the city. Once again, not at the four seasons. We booked for a couple of days of stay for the defjam show, but I’ve saved the 11 to go home pic.twitter.com/Ku15SCYz91 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) 22 June 2020

It is not possible to use mike lowery more like a alias — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) 22 June 2020

Any claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously, and this is the reason why my response was necessary. However, this story is impossible, and that is the reason why I will be working with twitter, and the authority to take legal action. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) 22 June 2020

