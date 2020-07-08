Reveals Johnny Deep who asked for the divorce after his wife defecate in the bed

United States.- A woman announced on Twitter by an anonymous account of an alleged rape that took place in 2014, however the singer Justin Bieber he has decided to refute this fact with several witnesses.

It was the night of Saturday released an incident took place in a hotel in Austin, Texasthe march 9, 2014.

After the accusations, the singer has refuted the allegations that they raped a woman by the name of ‘Danielle’.

“Usually do not approach things like I had to do with the charges random in my whole career, but after talking with my wife and my team, I decided to talk about a subject tonight,” wrote Bieber on his Twitter account Sunday night.

“Rumors are rumors, but the sexual abuse is not something to take lightly,” he continued. “I wanted to talk now, but out of respect for the many victims that deal with these issues on a daily basis, I wanted to make sure to collect the facts before making any statement”.

“In the last 24 hours came a new Twitter, which told a story about myself that are involved with the sexual abuse, the march 9, 2014 in Austin, Texas hotel The Four Seasons. I want to be clear. There is no truth in this story. In fact, as I will soon show that has never been present in that place, “ said Bieber. “As she told her story, he surprised the crowd at Sxsw in Austin, where I appeared on stage with my assistant on stage and sang some songs. What this person did not know was that he was attending that show with my then girlfriend Selena Gomez. “

Bieber has posted links to news articles, as well as photos of social networks, and screen shots of e-mails received and the accommodation, for the period in question.

He said that there was in the Four Seasonsthe location of the alleged incident, but that he spent the night of march 9, 2014 in Airbnb and the march 10, 2014 Westin.

“Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and it is for this that needed my response. However, this story is really impossible, and that is the reason why I work with Twitter and the authorities to take legal action,” he wrote Bieber.

However, after these declarations, another woman given its alleged history, in which he states that in the year 2015 was also raped by the same young man.

“I believe him to Danielle. I am also a victim of sexual abuse by Justin Bieber,” says the publication, the distribution of a couple of documents which tells the story of its history.

However, the canadian has not yet made known its position on this second indictment, however, a source close to the situation told the magazine and that this accusation is not true and claim that on that date they attended the Met Gala, and immediately flew to Los Angeles with Hailey Baldwin and not stay in the city of New York.

