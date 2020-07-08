Miley Cyrus performed a powerful choreography in a bikini for TikTok

Your browser does not support iframes.

Miley Cyrus shared a video on TikTok who is leaving his followers very happy, as it appears dancing in a bikini, a fun choreography to a classic song of the ‘ 90s.

The singer is not alone, as the accompanying partner, also a singer Cody Simpson. Both performed the dance in full synchrony, so that the result is spectacular.

Everything seems to indicate that Miley did this dance to help cope with the imprisonment caused by the epidemic of disease COVID-19, from the time that its publication was accompanied by this message: “If we are not able to go back to work, back to dance.” Look at the details in the video above.

